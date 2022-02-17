Playhouse 2000 will present the final three performances this weekend of the new romantic comedy "Now And Then." Show days are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Audiences for the delayed opening weekend of "Now and Then" were enthusiastic with their praise for the show, which offers both humor and pathos in an evening of authentic theater.
"Now and Then" was written just five years ago by Sean Grennan, the author behind the comedy "Making God Laugh" that was a huge hit for P2K in their 2017 season.
"Sean has created a wonderful exploration of the kind of 'what if' questions we all go through over the course of living our lives together," said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "Whether the show has a 'happy ending' or not will depend - a little bit - on each audience member's experience."
Final performances of "Now and Then" will be presented in the VK Garage Theater at 7:30 Friday and Saturdays and 2:30 Sunday. General Admission tickets are $24, and are available in advance at the Cailloux Box Office, by phone at (830) 896-9393, online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or at the door.
