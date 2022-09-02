Kerr Konnect recently celebrated the safe delivery of its 11,000th passenger.
The nonprofit ride sharing organization opened in October of 2018. Kerr Konnect volunteers have logged 126,843 miles serving local residents.
As they continue to grow, Kerr Konnect is currently seeking three office volunteers and are in need of more than 30 drivers.
For more information about Kerr Konnect or how to volunteer, call (830) 315-5377 or visit www.kerrkonnect.org.
