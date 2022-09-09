Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

“SNAP food benefits play an important role in helping to ensure every Texan leads a healthy life,” Abbott said. “Thank you to HHSC for continuing to make nutritious food available for families and Texans across the state.”

