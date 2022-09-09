Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.
“SNAP food benefits play an important role in helping to ensure every Texan leads a healthy life,” Abbott said. “Thank you to HHSC for continuing to make nutritious food available for families and Texans across the state.”
HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.
This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Sept. 30.
The emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $7.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.
Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.
