The return of the Grand Chorus for the Symphony of the Hills Christmas concert will breathe life into the community, according to director Andrea Runnels.

“After two years off for something that was stealing people’s breath away, there is nothing like creating music together,” Runnels said. “We are literally breathing together. It is the breath of God, the breath of life given by Our Creator. There is nothing on earth like it.”

