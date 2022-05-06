John F. Aceti, author of seven books, will be having a book signing on his recent book entitled “Profiles of Leadership” published by Amazon, at the new River Trail Book store at the River Hills Mall in Kerrville on Saturday, May 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The book features nine women and nine men from the the Texas Hill Country who share their personal stories of success in the business and professional world.
They also share strategies to succeed for persons who are starting new careers and for those who have made a career change.
