Frank E. Syfan, Jr., P.E., runs Syfan Engineering, LLC, a consultant petroleum engineering company. He says, “I always wanted to live in Kerrville. My family, the Edwards, came to Ingram in the late 1800s. I’m named after my great-grandfather, Frank Mudge Edwards, and I spent summers on the Mountain Home ranch owned by my aunt and uncle, Tom and Nita Syfan. A week ago, I finally bought a house here, and after a little renovation I’ll move in.”
But he says he’ll keep busy, travelling a lot on his consulting projects. Next up he will spend several weeks living in a trailer on a drilling site in Arizona, while he drills and completes three helium wells in Apache County for the company who owns the lease. “The worldwide supply of helium is less than five years. Without helium, many of the medical machines in hospitals won’t work, and the gas also has other important uses.
“Each well will cost about $1.3 million. To compare what they’ll be worth, natural gas sells for about $8 per thousand cubic feet, or MCF. Helium sells for $500 per MCF. From bore holes and seismography, we know the helium is there. It will take about eight days to drill each well, and about five days to complete it.”
Syfan says his company provides four services, drilling, completion, production, and reservoir maintenance. Drilling is putting holes in the ground. He may be drilling for oil, natural gas, helium, or for water injection. The wells range from low-pressure, less than 3,000 pounds per square inch, up to high pressure, 15,000 PSI.
Completion comes after the drilling rig is moved off. To prepare the well to produce, he has to drill holes in the steel casing inserted in the hole. “The process is a byproduct of jet and rocket research during World War II, primarily by the Germans. We insert shaped charges in the well, which create jets of hot gas that hit the side of the pipe at 20,000 feet per second, punching about half-inch-diameter holes. That allows whatever we’ve drilled into, to fill the pipe.”
Production involves monitoring the producing life of the well, he says. A well may produce for only a few months, or may last more than 30 years. But the amount it produces is monitored daily by a professional engineer, using records produced by the lease operator.
He says reservoir engineering involves determining how much of the oil or gas is there, and can be extracted, to forecast the well’s production over time. “That’s an important number, because it sets the value of the well. The value of a company’s wells is the value of the company. That establishes how much capital the company can borrow to fund operations to find and develop new wells.”
To do his job, Syfan says, he has to be a professional registered engineer, which adds the “P.E.” after his name. He’s also involved in certifying new P.E.s. He sits on the national registration board, the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying, and next year will chair the Petroleum Committee for the third time. They meet three times per year, making sure the engineering and surveying examinations are up-to-date.
Syfan says he was born in Beaumont. His father, Frank E. Syfan, Texas A&M class of 1948, was an oilfield foreman, and started taking Syfan to drill rigs when he was four years old. They moved to Lake Charles, La., then Lafayette, La. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1974, then went to A&M on a Navy scholarship, where he earned a bachelor of science in geology.
“The Navy put me in the pilot program, where I learned to fly. I had to take an early discharge, so I returned to A&M for a BS in petroleum engineering. I started working for the Sun Company, back in Lafayette, in the early 1980s. I worked for different companies, and earned my master of science. Along the way I inherited and raised a son, Coby Denham, and a daughter, Courtney. Courtney married Nick Lyons. I taught Coby and Nick the business, and they both work in oil.”
He says he also has a daughter, Tiffany. She was a construction contractor in Dallas, but became a realtor when she moved with her husband, Robert Brant, to Austin, where they are building a home. Robert, a retired world champion and Olympic middleweight boxer, is in training to become a firefighter. They have a new son, Apollo Asher Brant, who is seven and a half months old.
Syfan says, “Tiffany called on her old profession to put together a construction crew, and she’s doing the bathroom remodel and painting for my new home here in Kerrville. I quit flying about 12 years ago, but I still enjoy camping, fishing, hunting, and shooting pistols and sporting clays.”
But he says, “I’m having too much fun working to quit. In my career I’ve produced oil and gas wells in 35 countries on six continents, and I have projects lined up after my current one in Arizona. As Mark Twain said, ‘You’re never wrong to do the right thing.’”
