‘Bored Teachers’ to take stage

The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world ... “Bored Teachers” presents its first-ever comedy tour with all your favorite teacher-comedians from the BT videos and beyond.
The tour will make a stop in Kerrville at the Cailloux Theater on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Bored Teachers' hilarious skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet and they're all joining comic forces on the stage for a unique night of laughter.
Their Texas tour will be taking them to huge performance halls in Houston, San Antonio and Dallas, with a one-night stop in Kerrville along the way.
Online, Bored Teachers is a platform for educators to escape and find humor in the frustration and exhaustion that comes with the profession. It's inspired by the sweat, the tears, and the unrelenting passion of underpaid and overworked teachers all over.
The group stives to share laughter, release stress, and empower and celebrate all who dedicate their lives to shape the young minds of our future leaders. More information is available at BoredTeachers.com.
The live Bored Teachers Comedy Tour feature such on-line stars as Mr. Thomas English, David Siebold, Miss Smith, KC Mac and Honest Teacher Vibes, all internet sensations who bring out the funny side of life for teachers and everyone who knows and loves a teacher.
The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour will be presented in the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main Street in downtown Kerrville, on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced from $30 to $50, and can be reserved online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or by telephone at (830) 896-9393.
