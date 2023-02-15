Surprise award

Tivy High School senior Luke Johnston says on Jan. 23 his coaches called a meeting in the gym bleachers.
“I was there with about 300 athletes,” he said. “Coach David Jones started telling us about the Brandon Burlsworth Character Award. The award honors the player who may or may not be a top athletic performer, but who represents the ideals and values that Brandon Burlsworth had: to give 100 percent on the field and to stand as a moral example to his team. The award encourages honorees to continue on Brandon’s path of excellence, and inspire others to follow his lead.”
Burlsworth was a walk-on football player at the University of Arkansas who went on to play in two Southeastern Conference Western Division championship teams. He graduated in 1998 with a bachelor of arts in business administration, and the next year earned a master of business administration, the first Razorback football player to complete a master's degree before playing in his final game, the 1999 Citrus Bowl.
Tragically, 11 days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, Burlsworth was killed in a car accident near Alpena, Arkansas on April 28, 1999, on his way back to his hometown of Harrison after a workout in Fayetteville. His parents established the award in his memory.
Johnston says, “It was a complete shock when Coach Jones called me out of the stands to accept the award. I had no idea they had nominated me back in November of 2022. Coach said I was being honored because of the way I reach out to younger football players and make them feel welcome, and because of my service on the National Honor Society and Student Council.
“He also told how I had helped my mother, Rachel Johnston, teach her third-grade Sunday School at First United Methodist Church. I did that my first three years in high school, but had to stop because I’ve been really busy my senior year.
He adds, “When Coach handed me the Brandon Burlsworth Character Award certificate in its folder, I felt really honored that I was able to positively impact Tivy High School. It’s what my parents taught me, to live by the Golden Rule: Treat others how I want to be treated.”
Johnston says he was born in Kingsville, but his family moved to Albuquerque, N.M. when he was two years old. Eight years later they came to Kerrville, where he started fourth grade at Nimitz Elementary School, and progressed through B.T. Wilson, Hal Peterson Middle School, and Tivy. “I played a lot of sports,” he says. “When I was little I started in Amateur Athletic League basketball, until I switched to HPMS in seventh grade. In junior high I also played soccer, football, and track. But my favorite subject is definitely math, and I’ve been First Team All-Academic, and First Team All-District, in football. I’ll be in the top six percent of the THS Class of 2023.”
He says his father Bill Johnston and his mother are in the furniture business, as owners of Moore’s Home Furnishings. He has a twin brother, Jackson, and an older brother Will. “We spend a lot of family time at church, where Mom teaches Sunday School and asked me to be her assistant. On Saturdays we watch college football, and I’ve even been to a couple of University of Texas games.”
Johnston says he’s in the process of applying for scholarships to help fund his education, and getting ready for all the graduation events. He has been accepted by the University of Texas, where he intends to major in economics on the way to his dream job in commercial real estate.
