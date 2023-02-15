Surprise award
Buy Now

Senior Luke Johnston, currently playing Antler basketball, is in the middle of a busy year getting ready for graduation with the THS Class of 2023, and beginning his college career at the University of Texas as an economics major, preparing for his dream career in commercial real estate.

Tivy High School senior Luke Johnston says on Jan. 23 his coaches called a meeting in the gym bleachers.

“I was there with about 300 athletes,” he said. “Coach David Jones started telling us about the Brandon Burlsworth Character Award. The award honors the player who may or may not be a top athletic performer, but who represents the ideals and values that Brandon Burlsworth had: to give 100 percent on the field and to stand as a moral example to his team. The award encourages honorees to continue on Brandon’s path of excellence, and inspire others to follow his lead.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.