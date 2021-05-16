Arcadia Live announces its slate of performances in May. The scheduled concerts are as follows:
• Thursday, May 13 - Montopolis: The Legend of Big Bend: Montopolis takes inspiration from the natural splendor of Big Bend National Park and its surrounding regions in West Texas and brings that magic to the stage with live music, photos, and stories.
• Sunday, May 23 – Jade Bird: Jade Bird is a powerhouse vocalist and guitarist with a charming grit about her. Alt-rock, folk, indie. A recent transplant from the UK to Austin,
• Thursday, May 27 – Jackopierce: Jackopierce is an acoustic duo with fantastic guitar and vocal harmonies.
• Friday, May 28 – Carlos & Dan, full band: Local country-western band, Carlos & Dan and the Silver Bullets, returns to the Arcadia Live stage. This group covers country hits that will make you want to get up and dance so don’t forget to wear your cowboy boots.
Tickets for all upcoming shows are available by logging on to www.thearcadialive.org/calendar/ or via phone at 315-5483. Tickets are limited to practice safe social distancing, so be sure to buy ahead of time.
The Arcadia Theater, overlooking the Guadalupe River, has been a cultural cornerstone and the locale for generations of stories for Kerrville since it was built in 1926. Arcadia Live is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
The non-profit organization plans to give this historic theater new life in its next century by reclaiming its status as a hub for the community and showcasing classic films, live music, comedy shows, and private functions.
If you would like more information regarding any of the upcoming events, call Katie McCarty at 315-5483 or email at boxoffice@thearcadialive. org.
