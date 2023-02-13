Teacher Feature: Michelle Trevizo

School: Notre Dame Catholic School.
Subject taught: Second grade.
Years teaching: 10 years. Nine years as a paraprofessional, and one year as a teacher.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas El Paso.
Reason you chose a career in education: The Lord gave me a passion for teaching when I was in kindergarten.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Watching students accomplishing things that are challenging for them, and watching them grow.
Hardest part of teaching: Reaching and getting through to each student, all of whom learn in different ways.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Learning and teaching should be fun, and sometimes the pressure of standardized testing gets in the way of that.
Other duties at school: Not in my first year.
Hobbies/interests: I garden, bake, and collect breeds of chickens to see how different they and their eggs are. Most of all I love spending time with my family.
Personal history: I was born and raised in El Paso. I played the flute in Franklin High School, and when I graduated in 2008, I got a scholarship to study music at UTEP. Juan Trevizo worked with my mother, Martha Marquez, at the hospital in El Paso, and I met him at a 2009 Halloween party, when he came as a handyman and I was the Queen of Hearts. He asked me out, and we went to a sushi place for lunch. We got married in 2010. We moved to Kerrville and had Sean, who is now a sixth-grader at Peterson Middle School, and Mina, who is in the fourth grade at Nimitz. Juan is now an adjuster for Texas Farm Bureau. I finished my degree in interdisciplinary studies online at UTEP in 2020. I was a paraprofessional at BT Wilson in 2012, then moved to Starkey Elementary in January of 2013 for eight years, and worked at Nimitz for a year. Now I’m a teacher at Notre Dame. We were so happy here in the Hill Country that the rest of my family followed us from El Paso, including my mom and my father John Duffy, and my sister Amanda Duffy. We also have a dog, Ranger, who is a Hungarian Vizsla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.