KPD property and evidence specialist Mary Hernandez says the job she does was surprising in two ways.
“I found the City of Kerrville listing for a ‘property clerk’ on the ‘Indeed’ site,” she says. “I thought it was probably something to do with tracking real estate. I applied and interviewed, and they told me I would be tracking all the evidence used in Kerrville Police Department cases. That sounded a lot more awesome.”
She says after she was hired, and her background check came back, she started Aug. 16, 2021, the day school started. She went to a two-hour orientation at city hall, then reported to the KPD office and started working. Her supervisor, Officer Gary Stephens, showed her how to work the Tyler Technologies database, and where to store the evidence.
That led to her second surprise. “This is Kerrville,” she says. “What could happen here? But there’s really a lot going on. We have a lot more than a thousand pieces of evidence we track. In October, the city sent me to a two-week-long conference put on by TAPEIT, the Texas Association of Property and Evidence Inventory Technicians, and I learned a lot more.”
Hernandez says evidence tracking starts with field officers, who seize evidence, fill out a report, and lock the items and a copy of the report in evidence lockers. She or Stephens regularly empty the lockers, and start processing and cataloguing each item. Weekdays they are both there, and Stephens comes in Saturday morning, while Hernandez covers Sunday morning.
“We have to empty the lockers regularly, so the officers always have a place to put new items. Weekdays sometimes it slows down, but weekends are almost always busy. Everything gets entered, and an evidence tag is attached. We store evidence based on categories, including firearms, currency, narcotics, medical items, and sometimes jewelry. One of the largest groups is footage from field officer’s body or dash cams, which has to be tracked and preserved in its original condition.”
She says medical items include “blood kits” taken to determine if someone was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and other similar items. Most of them have to be kept refrigerated, and are processed and sent to Austin for testing. They have to track each item as well.
“Then there are the strange items that come in,” she says. “There are lots of times when I think, ‘When did this become a thing? I must have been living under a rock.’ But we can’t gossip about the interesting stuff with a case depending on them.”
She says each item in her database is assigned a specific location, and part of her job is making sure it’s there. They do a partial audit, taking 50 or so random entries and confirming they are where they are recorded as being, every six months. They also do a 100 percent audit annually.
“Anything that isn’t where it’s supposed to be, we have to track down and put it back. Whenever I fill a location, I’ll also do a self-audit, making sure the evidence tags match the database. As long as I’ve been here, we have never lost anything.”
Besides in-processing and tracking, Hernandez says she is also responsible for checking out items when they are needed in court. She has to get the item, sign it out including the name of the person taking custody, the reason, and the time and date. The evidence is kept in that person’s possession, then signed back in when the process is done.
After a case gets settled, the court can issue an order that the evidence can be disposed of, making way for new items. “But that isn’t as simple as it sounds,” she says. “A piece of evidence may be part of more than one case, so if we get one order I have to check with all four courts, the 198th District, the 216th District, County Court and Municipal Court, before we can get rid of it.”
She says, “It’s a very interesting job that requires a lot of attention to detail, which I’m good at. And I’m really learning a lot.”
Hernandez says she was born in Ames, Iowa, approximately 30 miles north of Des Moines, but her family moved to Kerrville when she was two years old. “We’ve been here ever since,” she says. “My parents, Wesley and Chong Corbin live right down the street.”
She says she came up through Starkey Elementary, and what was then Tuesday School for sixth-graders, then Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School. “But my senior year my father got sick, and I homeschooled that year to take care of him. I was also working in fast food, but I still graduated a bit early, in February of 2007.”
In 2013 she went to work for All-Plastics, then became a customer service representative for Falcon Insurance in 2017. In 2021 she saw the online ad, and came to KPD.
But she says while she was at All Plastics as a quality technician, a friend, Tamara Bagley, set her up with Jose Hernandez, who was working there as a mold setter.
“He had a motorcycle,” she says. “He asked me to take a scenic ride up behind Nimitz Elementary, then we went to the carnival which was set up at River Hills Mall. We got married in 2019, blending our families with six children. Aiden Corbin is 11. Together we have Logan Herrera, who is four. Angel and Gabi Hernandez are 20 and 17, and live in Kerrville. Juan Hernandez is 16, in Boerne, and C.J. Hernandez is 11, and lives in Portland, Texas.”
Hernandez says they attend live Texas country and rock concerts, and play in the river during the summer. She says, “You can’t control what others do. But no matter what, treat them with love and respect.”
