Teacher Feature: Shanna Menzies

Shanna Menzies
School: Center Point Secondary School.
Subject taught: Sixth-grade math and social studies.
Years teaching: 18 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in recreation and parks administration from Texas A&M University and teaching certification from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Everybody in my family teaches, including my mother, her sister, and my other aunts and cousins, so I decided to go into anything but teaching. But the schedule fits with my family hours, so I tried it out, and found out why they all love it.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The relationships I make with the kids I meet.
Hardest part of teaching: Fitting in all the extra stuff that isn't teaching, like paperwork and meetings.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish we taught a lot more technical careers, from welding to cosmetics, particularly by offering students more internships in the community.
Other duties at school: I work the concession stand at games, and this year I'm the sixth-grade sponsor. Under our system, I'll follow that class as sponsor until they graduate.
Hobbies/interests: My daughter plays softball in college, and my husband shows coon dogs, so I keep busy following them. For me, I love to read science fiction, romance, and everything else.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Baytown, graduating from Ross S. Sterling High School in 1988. I attended Tarleton State University for my freshman year, sharing a house with my sister and two other students. I met George Menzies when he was helping his friend, Jeff, move in. (So it was three girls and a boy.) We started dating right off the bat, then we both transferred to Texas A&M. The only Saturday the church was free was on my birthday, so we were married June 16, 1990. After we graduated, George was assigned to Big Bend State Park, (not the national park next to it) where he started several new programs, including a cattle drive, which I filmed and sold the videos. We moved to Fredericksburg, where he worked in the Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm and I became a dental assistant for five years. Then in 2001 I gave in and got my teaching certificate from Schreiner University, and taught math, science and social studies for Harper fifth to eighth-graders for 17 years. We moved to Camp Verde in 2018, and I started teaching in Center Point in August of 2019. Our son is George Menzies V, so we call him Mile from his middle name. He's a farmer in Hermleigh, southeast of Lubbock. Our daughter, Logan, plays softball for Oklahoma Christian University, and is a sophomore.
