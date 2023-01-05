Only a few seats remain for the Symphony of the Hills Pops concert celebrating “Western Swing, the Official Music of Texas,” on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater box office, (830) 896-9393.
The music program features the four-time Grammy-nominated Western Swing artist Dave Alexander, joining the full Symphony of the Hills, performing authentic arrangements of Bob Wills and other Western Swing classics. They include:
• “When The Bloom Is On The Sage;”
• “Don’t Fence Me In”and “Hills Of Old Wyoming;”
• “Big Tulsa Medley- Big Balls In Cowtown” and “Take Me Back To Tulsa;”
• “Deep In The Heart Of Texas” and “Oklahoma Hills;”
• “Hold You In My Heart;”
“This will be no ordinary concert,” said Dr. Tim Summerlin, board president. “If you are not familiar with Dave Alexander and his troupe, you are in for a special treat. The native Texan has found a way to blend his love of Western and Texas swing with orchestral settings and arrangements. This concert will also remind us of the versatility of the great musicians who make up the Symphony of the Hills.”
For this concert, a special Beer and Wine Reception has been added from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the theater lobby.
Guests are encouraged to show up dressed in their “Western best.”
Upcoming concerts include:
• Feb. 23, “Keyboard Brilliance, and;”
• April 27, “Orchestral Fire: Tchaikovsky.”
