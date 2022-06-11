The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has some exciting programs coming up and registration deadlines are fast approaching. As a reminder, registration for all activities can be made at the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., over the phone at (830) 257-7300, or online. Online registration can be accessed at www.kerrvilletx.gov/registration.
Registration for Session 2 of group swim lessons at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr., is currently under way. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department offers swimming lessons for ages six months up to adults. Limited space is available for group, semi-private, and private swim lessons. Spots are filling up quickly, so register today. Being able to swim is an invaluable life skill, especially in our community with so many natural bodies of water like the Guadalupe River. The deadline to sign-up for Session 2 (June 14-24) is June 10 and Session 3 (July 5-15) is July 1. The fee for group lessons is $45 per participant.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
