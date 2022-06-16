Pride to celebrate dad Saturday

Just in time for Father's Day, Dion Pride, proud son of Country Music Hall-of-Famer Charley Pride, will celebrate his Dad on the stage of the Cailloux Theater.
Dion's fresh take on hits both old and new can be seen on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Dion started singing and playing guitar at five years old, and started classical and modern piano training when he was just eight. He was playing drums by 10, bass by 12 and started performing when he turned 14.
He toured with his Dad for more than a decade before branching out into a solo career. Today, Dion is a committed singer, songwriter, musician and stage performer who seems to be coming into season just in time for a world of new listeners.
Today's fans have shown their hunger for exciting, new music and a memorable live performance. This is precisely what Dion delivers. His studio recordings are also solid proof that he is gifted with the tools needed to sustain his place in the hearts of Country Music fans all over the world.
Dion connects with audiences of all types and works feverishly to win the same approval ratings and strong reputation his father has enjoyed for years. Adoring Charley fans have quickly jumped on board with Dion and show no signs of wavering as they have helped him to become a mainstay entertainer.
Pride's show highlights his mastery of classic country sounds mixed with the more modern style he has become famous for. With his impressive talent, honest heart, and dedication, Dion Pride is leaving his own mark on country music.
Tickets to see Dion Pride in concert at the Cailloux Theater are priced from $25 to $45 and are available online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com or at the door.
To avoid on-line convenience fees, guests are encouraged to reserve the best seats at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or to call the Box Office at (830) 896-9393 anytime, leaving a message if calling outside window hours.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage theaters, is managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, also Kerrville's Community Theater. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
