Beginning July 8, Zion Lutheran Church will host JAZ, Joyful Activities at Zion.
The community is invited to join the activities based on Pastor Mike’s sermon series, "In Search of Oz," including a drive-in movie night, crafts and games, music, and family-friendly activities about “Kindness” and more.
Mark your calendars for Wednesday nights at Zion Lutheran Church. Check social media for times and details (times may vary) at www.zionkerrville.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
