The next and final act in this season’s Cailloux Performance Series features WindSync, an award-winning wind quintet that creates “a joyful experience” with audiences, performing on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
WindSync is a Houston-based quintet of recognized wind musicians who perform a thoughtfully-programmed repertoire that includes original arrangements and new works, along with classical quintet compositions. They have been known to incorporate folk song and dance, and their shows are noted for crossing the “fourth wall,” by connecting to the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.