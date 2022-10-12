Quitting smoking
Audrey Ben-David, right, Peterson Health’s cardio-pulmonary supervisor, shares pointers about a non-invasive respirator with respiratory therapist John Cook, RRT.

Audrey Ben-David is Peterson Health’s supervisor of the cardio-pulmonary unit, where she’s spent the last 39 years helping patients with heart and lung issues. She says she’s responsible for staffing the 20 employees, and developing the processes and policies they follow.

“We want to develop processes that are leaner,” she says. “That makes it easier on both patients and the staff. Peterson is a team-oriented facility, and we work closely with the other teams to take care of patients who may have more than one issue that needs addressing.”

