Quitting smoking

Audrey Ben-David is Peterson Health’s supervisor of the cardio-pulmonary unit, where she’s spent the last 39 years helping patients with heart and lung issues. She says she’s responsible for staffing the 20 employees, and developing the processes and policies they follow.
“We want to develop processes that are leaner,” she says. “That makes it easier on both patients and the staff. Peterson is a team-oriented facility, and we work closely with the other teams to take care of patients who may have more than one issue that needs addressing.”
She says her cardiac patients may have anything from chest pains to arrythmia, a disturbance in the rhythm of the heartbeat; a heart attack; tachycardia, or a too-rapid heart rate; a heart rate that’s too slow; or high blood pressure. The respiratory therapists also do stress tests to measure heart function. Lung issues include COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; emphysema, abnormal enlargement of air spaces in the lungs; asthma, often an allergic reaction; pulmonary fibrosis, when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred; and a new category, long-term issues from COVID.
Ben-David combines her training with her personal experience to teach Peterson’s smoking cessation classes. She says, “I know how smoking damages the lungs, heart and blood vessels. I also know from my experience that it’s easy to quit, but it’s hard to stay quit. I quit both times I was pregnant, but then went back to smoking. Smoking combines three addictive factors; social, biological, and behavioral.”
She says there are cultures where if you don’t smoke, you aren’t accepted. The “glamor” of smoking used to be promoted in movies and television. A lot of veterans smoke because cigarettes were passed out free from World War II, through the Korean Conflict, into Vietnam. “My personal socialization happened because, growing up, I wanted to be just like my father, Raymond Matter. He was a state trooper, and like most of the others back then, he smoked. So I did. My mother, Betty Matters, never smoked, but she was affected by our secondhand smoke. My father was also what opened my eyes, when he died of lung cancer at 62. I realized, ‘That could be me.’ So I finally quit, in my 40s, after smoking for 25 years.”
The biological addiction comes from nicotine, she says. Smokers’ brains develop a dependence, and smoking can help them wake up, or calm down.
Smokers also develop behaviors associated with smoking. She says they may smoke when drinking alcohol, while they are watching TV, or talking on the phone.
Ben-David says she has been teaching the American Lung Association’s smoking cessation course for eight or nine years now. It’s eight, free, hour-and-a-half group sessions over seven weeks. “Being part of a group helps,” she says. “We can share a non-judgmental approach, and students don’t feel like pariahs. Our society once embraced smoking as ‘cool,’ but now it isn’t willing to assist people to quit. We’re willing to help.”
The first session is to assess whether the person is ready to quit, she says. Even if they aren’t, they can continue the class, since it gives tactics and tools smokers can use when they are ready. The first session discusses what the battle is, social, biological and behavioral; and helps develop a battle plan. They learn that the only person in the way of successfully quitting smoking, is themselves.
The second session teaches tips and tricks. Ben-David says, “Figure out when and why you smoke, when you’re stressed, bored, or angry, and avoid those situations. Ask, ‘My cigs go with (time),’ and insert a healthy alternative. We also counter the nicotine addiction with alternatives, like patches, gums, and inhalers. We learn how to relieve stress with meditation exercises. We want students to return to the natural state of breathing clean air.”
The fourth session is “quit day” where students contract to quit for three days, with score cards. The fifth session is the same week, where students assess their progress. She says, “We emphasize that one cigarette isn’t a ‘relapse,’ it’s a ‘slip,’ encouraging success.” Session six is “The new you,” and seven is “Staying off.” Then the last session is a celebration, where students receive their certificates and share a meal.
Ben-David says she was born in Caldwell, but her family moved to Kerrville when she was in the sixth grade. She graduated from Tivy High School in 1980, and couldn’t wait to get out of Kerrville. But she started working as a dispatcher for Kerr County Security and EMS, back when it was a private company. After two years of watching what the EMTs were doing, she took the training and worked as an EMT for a year. When she saw what went on in the emergency room, she became a nurse’s aide while she went to nursing school.
“I worked in the ER for about six months,” she said. “I kept seeing the respiratory therapists coming in and out, and I asked one what they do. She said they got to work all over the hospital. I went to respiratory therapist classes, and I’ve been working here ever since.”
She says when she was divorced she went to change her name. “I had learned to read and write Hebrew, so I could talk to people when I traveled in Israel. I decided to choose the name ‘Ben-David,’ or ‘son of David,’ from the bible story in Mark 10:46. When Jesus traveled to Jericho ‘blind Bartimaeus, the son of Timaeus, sat by the road begging. And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out and say, ‘Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!’ ... He received his sight and followed Jesus on the road.’ Everything I do circles around my faith.”
In 2016 Chris Deene became her neighbor, and they were married in 2017. She says, “My two children grew up, and my son, Quentin, lives in Boerne where he manages the kitchen for an assisted living facility. My daughter, Lanette, developed health issues, and passed away last year, so I’ve been raising her daughter for about three years. Everlee is a third-grader at Grace Academy, and we go to Calvary Temple. I believe ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,’ from Philippians 4:13.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.