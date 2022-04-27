Watching over 800 students

Kay Thomas says in 1980, when she first became a school nurse, she spent two days a week at the Doyle campus, and three at Hal Peterson Middle School.
“Back then KISD had three nurses,” she says. “Judy Presley, Becky Ross, and I covered all the campuses. When we weren’t at a school the school secretary or parent volunteers filled in. My office at HPMS, which was then located at the current B.T. Wilson campus, was upstairs in the Administration Building.”
Now, she says, she’s the first medical contact for 800 HPMS students, who range from 12 to 15 years.
“I consult with local doctors where necessary, and I have a care plan for each kid. I watch over kids who are diabetic, have seizures, or cope with asthma. And, of course, kids sometimes have accidents or injuries.”
She says, “I also work with the parents. I’ve been here so long I know many of the kid’s parents from watching over them as students. I advocate for the kids, and make sure to keep everyone informed when something changes, working with the counselors and the school resource officers. I always call parents if children go home different from when they arrive.”
Thomas says technology has changed her job, just as it has everyone else’s. She’s responsible for inspecting the four Automatic Electronic Defibrillators at HPMS, and maintaining Stop the Bleed kits. Now every teacher has a First Aid kit. Thomas’ office “tool kit” includes pulse oximeters, gloves, and face shields. She’s seen the transition from glass thermometers with mercury, to digital electronic thermometers, to no-touch.
“It's changed on the individual level as well,” she adds. “I deal with a lot more chronic illness today. For the first five years, I had no diabetic students. Then we started monitoring them by having them come to my office for glucose tests, which means getting stuck for a blood sample. Now most of the kids with diabetes have Dexcom. They wear a patch on their arm that communicates to their smart watch, giving instant readings. Some of them wear insulin pumps. Managing their own care teaches them a lot of responsibility.”
She says, “When I started, if a student needed a tetanus shot the parents signed a form, and I gave it to them. Now I tell the parents, and let them take the responsibility, either with their physician or the Health Department.”
But it’s not just students with conditions, she says. She also schedules routine vision and hearing screens, makes sure most students have their immunizations up to date, and tracks those who have exemptions.
“Every day I pray for wisdom and knowledge on the way to school,” she says. “I eat lunch at my desk. If it wasn’t for the paperwork, this would be a great job. I track everything on paper and in the computer. My main goal is to help with each child’s health and safety, so they can be successful in the classroom. If, at the end of the day, everyone walks out of school healthy, it’s a good day.”
She says her favorite quote comes from the first Black American to earn a bachelor’s degree, George Washington Carver. “How far you go in life depends on being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and the strong. Because someday in life, you will have been all of these.”
Thomas says she was born in Houston, but when she was 16, in 1972, her parents divorced. Her mother, Kay Koons, moved Thomas and her two brothers to Kerrville, where her grandfather, Suel Jones, owned a grocery on Sidney Baker across the street from where the Circle K is presently located.
“I was a twirler at Tivy High School,” Thomas says. “I remember twirling with fire at homecoming games. After I graduated, in 1974, I went to Schreiner University’s nursing school. I spent a year working in medical and surgical at the old Hal Peterson Memorial Hospital, then worked for Dr. Gordon Delaney, an ear, nose, and throat specialist, for four years. And in 1980 I came to KISD, and HPMS.”
She says about 20 years ago she began spending her summers as a nurse for Texas Lion’s Camp, which she intends to continue after her first retirement. She’s also a member of the National School Nurses Association and Texas School Nurses Organization, and an active member at Calvary Temple.
She says her high school sweetheart was Bobby Thomas. “He was a friend of my brother, Ray Coons. Bobby ran Thomas Electric, and all of my brothers worked for him. But he was four years older than I was, and Mom did not approve of that. It didn’t help when on our first date he took me out to eat on his Honda motorcycle. We were married in 1974, when I was in nursing school. Now we’re empty-nesters except for an 80-pound black Lab named Britton. But we also have four grandkids.”
Thomas says while she didn’t rodeo, growing up mainly in Houston, both of their children did. Their daughter, Shelly Gholson, still barrel-races, and is a middle school teacher in Lubbock. She has a son, Lathe, who is a sixth-grader. The Thomas’ son, Cody, works for Thomas Electric. He and his wife, Stephany, have three daughters. Gracie is a seventh-grader at HPMS, Audrey is a third-grader at Tally Elementary, and Hadley is four.
“My daughter-in-law, Stephany, is a teacher at Tally,” Thomas says. “She’s the one that outed my retirement to the Community Journal.”
