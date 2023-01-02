Teacher Feature: Rebecca Anson

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: English language arts and reading.
Years teaching: Five years, one as an aide and four teaching.
Years at school/district: Five years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in liberal studies from Central Christian College of Kansas.
Reason you chose a career in education: To start out with, I love kids. I also liked to go to school. As my kids grow up, it’s the best place to be with them.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Those moments when reading “clicks” with students, and they start reading more books on their own.
Hardest part of teaching: I never have enough time to get to everything in the curriculum, and I have to find a place to pause for that day and be okay with not doing it all.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would love to have smaller class sizes so the kids could have more time for collaboration.
Other duties at school: I’m the fifth-grade chair, and I’m on the Starkey Reading Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I love the outdoors, hiking, running, and walking. I watch a lot of movies, mostly historical fiction.
Personal history: I was born and mostly raised in Galveston, but we moved to Leakey when I was 16 years old. I was homeschooled for middle and high school, and graduated in 2003. I attended college in Kansas for four years, in the work-study program, where I met Kory Anson. We would close the shop, then walk down the cold McPherson, Kansas street to get hot chocolate at a gas station, the only place open that late. For our first date he took me to see my first opera, Rigoletto. We were married in the summer of 2006, and graduated in 2007. After college we returned to Leakey, where I was a mom for 10 years. In 2017 we moved to Kerrville, and I started at Starkey as an aide, then became a teacher. We have five children. Abigail is a Tivy High School sophomore. Matthew and Victoria are at Peterson Middle School, where he is in the seventh grade and she is in the sixth. Noah and Eleanor are here at Starkey, in fourth grade and kindergarten. We go to Kerrville Bible Church, and I’m active in our kids’ sports and the YMCA.
