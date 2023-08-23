Stephanie Cash says Hill Country CASA is a volunteer-centric organization of “Court-Appointed Special Advocates” who provide “guardians ad litem” for Hill Country foster children who must be removed from their families.
“When someone reports a child is in danger, Child Protective Services will investigate,” Cash says. “A court will order the caseworker to remove children from their home only if they determine the child is in immediate danger. When a child is placed in foster care, the court will also appoint one of our trained advocates as a ‘guardian ad litem,’ usually one volunteer per family. They speak for the child, or children, in court. That gives the judge an impartial person who advocates for the best interests of the children. CASAs become each child’s trusted advisor, and the eyes and ears for the court.”
The first step is for the CASA advocate to collect information about the situation, so they can get to know the child, gain their trust, and become a friend. “That isn’t always easy,” she adds. “The advocate meets face-to-face with the child. But since, depending on the child’s needs and foster placement availability, that may not be in a local shelter, we have children placed as far away as Houston or Dallas. We try to pair advocates with children based on the child’s needs. That may mean an advocate who speaks Spanish for a child who speaks Spanish, pairing a teacher with a child struggling academically, or matching an advocate who is experienced with special-needs children with a child with those needs.”
She says within 14 days a hearing must be held with the parents present. The court will give the parents a year to remedy whatever situation is making the home unsafe for the child. “We commonly see parents with several problems. The most common issues include mental health issues, which often lead to self-medication with street drugs, resulting in the parents facing criminal penalties. We also find families without the skills or priorities for parenting.”
Cash says the first goal is always to reunite the child with the parents. “Our role is support, not punishment. The court appoints a legal advocate for the parents. The parents get a service plan, which may include parenting classes, drug rehabilitation, psychiatric evaluations, and individual therapy. We try to engage with extended family as well, so the parents can have that support. We all want the parents to heal, so the family can move forward together with the child in a safe environment. Once that’s assured the legal case can be closed, and our relationship is ended.”
But that isn’t always the outcome, she says. If the child can’t be reunited with the parents, CASA stays on the case. The court can sever the parental relationship. After that alternatives include placing the child with relatives, facilitating an adoption for the child, or permanent placement in a foster home or child care facility.
“Foster care is our last resort,” Cash says. “The outcome for those children isn’t the best. At age 18 they ‘age out’ of the system. They are usually eager to be out on their own, but often they haven’t completed high school, and may not have employment skills.”
She says the Hill Country CASA program began in 1989. It’s part of a network of 73 programs across Texas. So far this year they have advocates serving 74 cases, which include 109 children. “We’ve had 65 males and 44 females. Fifty have been zero to five years old, and we’re seeing a trend toward more in that age group. We also had 27 who were six to 12, and 32 who were 13 to 18. Hispanics include 39 children, Blacks 2, biracial three, and 65 White. They are served by 57 trained volunteers. HCCASA also has a nine-member board of directors and four paid staff. I’m the executive director. Goldie Rabson is our program director, and has been with us 18 years. Amy Harding has spent the last 15 years with CASA, and is our volunteer coordinator. Judy Houston works part-time as our master trainer, and has been with us seven years. In addition, we all manage cases and work with children. That leaves a position open, so we’re hiring.”
Cash says she was born and raised in Bastrop, graduating from Bastrop High School in 2002. “I was in the last class where freshmen went to the high school. The next class’s freshmen stayed at the junior high campus. I went to Texas A&M planning to be an orthodontist, but three science classes my first semester cured me of that. I transferred to agriculture education, and earned my bachelor of science in December of 2005.”
She says she and Cooper Cash both lived on the north side of campus, and they met walking to and from class. He asked her on a date to Double Daves, which on Tuesdays had two-for-one pizza rolls. “After that we went to a lot of football games and midnight yell-practices, living the college experience. In 2009 we came to Hunt to be married in his grandmother’s home, where my mother-in-law, Wanda Cash, now lives.”
She continues, “I had already been working with the Association of Former Students, so after graduation I spent the next two years there, and earned a master of education. Cooper and I moved to Austin, and I worked for the Travis County Agriculture Extension Service, on a cool program where we ran an after-school project with the underserved population in East Austin raising goats on campus. Fifth-graders showed the goats in the Travis County show.”
But she says they got to the Hill Country as soon as they could, in 2011. She worked for the YMCA long enough to build their website, then became the executive director of the Zion Lutheran Children’s Center.
“I became a CASA volunteer in 2013,” she says. “In January of 2014 there was an opening for the case supervisor for Kendall County, so I worked under Diane Oehler, the ED. When she retired in October of 2014, I became the ED.”
CASA volunteer isn’t a short-term relationship, Cash says. She asks volunteers for a 12-to-18-month commitment, but they try to stay with their child until the case is over, on average 20 months. Of this year’s 109 cases, 41 have been closed; with 21 children returned to their parents, 13 placed with relatives, three adopted by their licensed foster homes, and only four ageing out. The longest case to date is 11 years, and the same advocate stayed with that child.
Cash says, “I’m proud of our Hill Country CASA. We serve Kerr, Kendall, and Gillespie counties. Less than five of the 73 Texas CASA programs place an advocate with every child in foster care, and our great volunteers have been doing that since 2017. Some of those years we were the only program to meet that goal.”
