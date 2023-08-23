Guardians
Stephanie Cash, Hill Country CASA executive director, standing, consults with part-time Master Trainer Judy Harding at the CASA front desk. “I wish I could have her full-time,” Cash says. “But she’s ‘retired.’ Like everyone else we’re hiring, for both paid and volunteer positions.”

Stephanie Cash says Hill Country CASA is a volunteer-centric organization of “Court-Appointed Special Advocates” who provide “guardians ad litem” for Hill Country foster children who must be removed from their families.

“When someone reports a child is in danger, Child Protective Services will investigate,” Cash says. “A court will order the caseworker to remove children from their home only if they determine the child is in immediate danger. When a child is placed in foster care, the court will also appoint one of our trained advocates as a ‘guardian ad litem,’ usually one volunteer per family. They speak for the child, or children, in court. That gives the judge an impartial person who advocates for the best interests of the children. CASAs become each child’s trusted advisor, and the eyes and ears for the court.”

