Teacher Feature: Tammie Mitchell

School: Center Point Secondary School.
Subject taught: Agriculture, including small animal management, equine science, advanced animal science, and introduction to agriculture.
Years teaching: Three years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in agriculture science from Texas State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: When I went to school here in Center Point the ag building was my favorite place to be. I became an ag teacher because I love all things involved in agriculture.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I get to open kids’ eyes to a new world, teaching them where food comes from. I love my contacts with Future Farmers of America.
Hardest part of teaching: Battling with some of the at-home situations kids have to deal with.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to lessen the push toward every student going to a four-year university, because we also need people in the trades.
Other duties at school: I am the FFA Advisor.
Hobbies/interests: My husband and I grew up around agriculture, so we love to be outdoors with our three-year-old daughter, and we like to go hunting.
Personal history: My whole family was from Center Point. My dad, Allen Kaiser, is a former Center Point athletic director. My mom, Julie Behrens, is the Kerrville director of finance, and owns “A Child’s Place” day care center. I was born and mostly raised in Center Point. We moved away for two years, but returned before I was in kindergarten. I came up through Center Point schools, and was active in agriculture and athletics. In high school I raised pigs and competed in FFA livestock judging and wool judging. I was a Hall of State contestant at Nationals in 2009. I also played softball and competed in powerlifting. I graduated in 2011, then went to Tarleton State University for a year where I met Ethan Mitchell. I transferred to Texas State University to be closer to home, and he moved to New Braunfels. We hung out a lot, mostly at his parent’s house because they had a swimming pool. At Texas State I participated in FFA and Ducks Unlimited, and did my student teaching at Canyon Lake High School. I went to work as a youth programs director for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for three years in New Braunfels. Ethan and I got married in 2016. In 2019 I took a position at Miller Middle School teaching ag and wood shop, and we had our daughter. In June of 2021 we bought 10 acres in Center Point and I came to Center Point High School. Our daughter, Blakely, is three now, and stays at A Child’s Place when we aren’t dragging her around to FFA events. She loves pigs, so she’s started on the right track.
