Becker Vineyards, the state’s nationally renowned winery and vineyard located in Fredericksburg, announces their new dinner series, The 2023 Great Chefs of Texas.
Beginning Sept. 24, the Texas vineyard will kick off its three-month event series, in partnership with some of the Lone Star State’s most renowned culinary artists, all recognized as James Beard winners and nominees throughout their careers.
The dinners, seating as many as 100 guests, are set to further establish the vineyard’s authority within the industry, welcoming guests to enjoy a multi-course meal prepared by renowned Texas-based chefs. Each meal, unique in cuisine and preparation, will be thoughtfully paired with a selection of Becker Vineyards’ wines for a holistic dining experience that cannot be replicated in quality and nature.
“All food and wine is theater,” says Dr. Richard Becker, founder of Becker Vineyards.“The alternatives can be dim. We are now in rehearsal to be on stage with the great chefs of Texas.”
Because Becker Vineyards’ dedication to excellence, especially as it pertains to wine, is all-encompassing, the industry leader knows that the pairing, education and experience surrounding wine and food are imperative for consumers’ understanding of the product and experience with wine. The Hill Country based vineyard understands this so well, that they have invested in their on-site dining experience, not only by partnering with the state’s top chefs for the Great Chefs of Texas series, but also by welcoming their new resident estate chef, Chef Jean-Claude Balek. He joins Becker Vineyards with more than 30 years of experience in fine dining, and will pay homage to the Hill Country’s farmers and producers while celebrating Becker Vineyards’ wines with his elevated cuisine.
“This begins a chapter at Becker Vineyards when we can combine the cuisine of a star French Chef, Jean-Claude Balek, with the wine of our most decorated winemaker, Jonathan Leahy,” says Dr. Becker.
For the 2023 Great Chefs of Texas series, the vineyard welcomes James Beard Award Finalist Chef John Russ, and Chef Elise Russ of Clementine on Sept. 24 to open the dining series.
Later in the fall of 2014 James Beard Award Winner Tom Perini of the historic Perini Ranch Steakhouse will lead the second dinner in November.
Finally, Food Arts’ Silver Spoon Award recipient and the “Father of Southwestern Cuisine,” Dean Fearing of Fearing's, will close out the Great Chefs of Texas with a holiday dinner in December.
Each chef’s menu of wine and meal pairings will be curated to educate and entertain attendees in the context of their unique gastronomy with Becker Vineyards wines acting as a consistent foundation for an array of flavors.
