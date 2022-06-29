Barton plans for Kerr County’s “big deals” in 2023, 2024

As president of Hill Country Astronomers, Bruce Barton says he’s already involved with Kerr County and Kerrville in planning for two solar eclipses looming in the next two years.
“I tell people these are going to be big deals,” he says. “There will be an annular eclipse of the Sun on Oct. 14, 2023, and a total eclipse on April 8, 2024. The best place for astronomers to observe the eclipses will be right here. We expect Kerrville to be full of visiting amateur and professional astronomers for most of a week, each time. These two events will affect everybody in the county. The city and the county, and private organizations like the Chambers of Commerce, are all coordinating to handle the crowds, the traffic, and any supply-chain problems, and I’m a member of the Kerrville planning committee for the events.”
He says an annular eclipse, like the one in 2023, occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, but is far enough from the Earth to not quite cover the Sun. That will leave a ring around the Moon, the corona of the Sun. But in the 2024 eclipse the Moon will be a bit closer to the Earth, and will cause a total eclipse, completely covering the Sun.
“The 2024 eclipse will be on my birthday,” he says. “My wife and I went to the last big U.S. eclipse, which passed over Nebraska on Aug. 21, 2017. That was her birthday. What are the chances?”
He says one of the most important fields of astronomy is looking for problems, meteors or comets which may catastrophically impact Earth. “Up until about 30 years ago, almost all new comets were discovered by amateurs, just because there were a lot of them out looking. But when governments started making it a priority, and particularly when we started orbiting telescopes outside Earth’s atmosphere, that changed. Computerized automatic equipment never sleeps, so now objects are being found much faster.”
Barton says the HCA usually meets in the H-E-B Room at the Hill Country University Center in Fredericksburg, on the first Monday of every month. It has about 60 members from Kerr, Blanco, Gillespie, Llano and Mason counties. A recent meeting featured a video of the Hubble Telescope’s greatest pictures.
He says the club is about 12 years old. “Two pastors met, and discovered they were both astronomers. Mark Ward was a Lutheran minister serving two small churches in Doss and Cherry Springs, and Jason Fry was at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. They put advertisements in several local newspapers, and in 2010 formed the club from those who responded. I was already into astronomy when I was getting ready to retire, and I spent five years searching New Mexico, Colorado and Texas for a place where I could get away from man made light. Mark was a friend, so I joined HCA in 2014, we bought property on a hilltop outside Ingram, and two years later we built our home and my observatory and moved to the Hill Country.”
Besides meetings, the club also holds regular “star parties,” he says. “On the Friday nearest to the new moon we get together, usually at L.B.J. State Historical Park, which is as far away from light as possible. We bring our telescopes and look at stuff. We also talk equipment, and help new members. My passion is making photographs of celestial objects, while others want to observe them directly.”
That shows up in the type of telescope each astronomer chooses. He says there are two basic types, refractory and reflective. Refractory telescopes focus light through a series of lenses, while reflective telescopes focus light with mirrors. Combining the two types are catadioptric telescopes. Each has its advantages.
Barton says, “My telescopes are refractory, which can produce better photographs. The stars seem to move across the night sky, as the Earth rotates through a ‘sidereal day’ which takes 23 hours and 56 minutes. But the Earth’s rotation around the Sun means I’m looking at a slightly different angle by the end of the day, which adds four minutes, resulting in a 24-hour solar day. I have my telescopes on computer-controlled mounts which track what I’m photographing as it moves across the night sky, and my camera rotates to accommodate the rotation of what I’m photographing. For instance, when the constellation Orion rises after dusk the head is to the left. But when it sets before dawn, the head is to the right. My mount takes care of that.”
During the star parties he says members look for several different things. “With telescopes we can observe individual stars, star clusters, different kinds of nebulae, other galaxies outside our Milky Way galaxy, or the planets in our own solar system. My favorite scripture is Psalm 8: 3-4, ‘When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, The moon and the stars, which You have ordained, What is man that You are mindful of him, And the son of man that You visit him?’”
Barton says he was born in Freer, but when he was three years old his family moved to Oklahoma. When he was 10 his father was transferred to Midland, and in 1970 Barton graduated from Lee High School. “Since then, though, they changed the name.” He earned a bachelor of science in engineering technology from Texas A&M University, then returned to Midland. He worked for Texas instruments in Midland and McKinney from 1977 until he retired in 2009.
He says T.I. sent him on a temporary assignment to the Dallas area, and while he was attending the First Christian Church in Richland Hills he met Cathy Sidener. “Our first date started when I volunteered to wash her car, then we went out to eat. We were married in 1983, and moved here after she retired in 2016. Now we’re both members of HCA, but Cathy’s real passion is watching critters, so the Hill Country is perfect for her, too.”
They have two grown children, he says. Their son, Andrew, teaches at Texas State University while his wife, Tara, teaches agriculture in Elgin. The Bartons’ daughter, Angela Perez, and her husband Jonathan are raising two boys, ages four and two, in Buda.
Barton signs his emails, “Clear skies.”
