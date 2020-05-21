The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to provide a few friendly reminders regarding responsible social distancing while enjoying the beautiful city parks system and trails.
City parks and trails are generally still open to allow the public the continued opportunity for exercise, which is considered essential and is good for both mental and physical health.
However, several of the amenities that encourage social gathering spots and considered “high contact” areas are closed, out of an abundance of caution. These amenities include the interactive water features, drinking fountains, playgrounds, volleyball courts, basketball courts, skate park, pavilions, and groups of picnic tables in close proximity to each other.
“We are following the recommendations and guidelines by our national and state government, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and recreation organizations such as the National Recreation and Parks Association,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “NRPA recommends that frequently touched surfaces such as playgrounds remain closed until further notice.”
The City of Kerrville, in close coordination with guidelines provided by the State of Texas, believes parks, trails and open spaces can continue to be used in a safe manner that allows people to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of parks. The CDC has identified mental health as a top concern associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. The City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department recognizes that physical distancing may take a toll on mental health, especially during public health emergencies. Parks provide a connection to the outdoors and green space, as well as opportunities for physical activity, which reduces stress and improves mental health.
The City of Kerrville strongly encourage all park-goers to follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to parks and trails:
• Wash hands and carry hand sanitizer;
• Do not use facilities if you have symptoms;
• Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing;
• Observe at all times the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people;
• Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms of illness;
• Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance, and;
• Step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times.
City parks with trails include Carver Park, Elm Creek Park, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Lehmann-Monroe Park, Louise Hays Park, Lowry Park, River Trail, and Singing Wind Park. The Kerrville River Trail has several trailhead access locations:
• Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 105 Legion Crossing Road East;
• Birkdale/River Hills, 255 Birkdale Lane;
• G Street, 124 G Street;
• Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane;
• Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive;
• Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos Street;
• Lowry Park, 209 Guadalupe Street;
• Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street.
As a reminder, all Parks and Recreation events and activities are still postponed until further notice, including special event permits and group rentals.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department by calling 257-7300 or via e-mail at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
