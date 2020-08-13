People may wish to start a scrapbook for many reasons, to capture and cherish memories, to remember a special trip or event, to give them to others as a present, or simply as a hobby to pass the time.
And many of us have a lot of time on our hands due to the health concerns across the United States. Maybe now is the time to start going through some of those old boxes of photos and keepsakes.
The idea of preserving pictures, letter, poems, article clippings and other memories has been around since the 1800s, before cameras were invented.
A class called “Beginner’s Scrapbooking with Dan Kirkland” is offered Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
Slots are still available in this class,
Scrapbooking is a creative and thoughtful way to preserve memories. But as a beginner, the hobby can be daunting if one doesn’t know where to start or where to get ideas.
In this workshop, students will learn all the basics and leave with knowledge on scrapbooking as well as a two-page layout.
Each student will receive a kit that includes everything a person needs for a double-page layout with a “Country Flowers” theme.
Students are asked to bring four to six photos, although that is not mandatory to finish designing the layout.
Tuition is $30 with an additional supply fee of $15 payable to the instructor.
Call 367-5121 to register.
The HCAF Visual Arts Center is located at 120 Point Theatre Rd., Ingram.
