The Kerrville Writers Association, a writer’s critique group which has been meeting since the 1980s, is recovering from COVID.
Facilitator Larry Arnold says, “Some of our long-time members are no longer able to attend, so we are looking for writers who want to hone their craft.
“At our meetings, authors hear several pages of their prose or poetry read by another writer, which is much more revealing than depending on Microsoft’s algorithmic voice. Then the work will be critiqued by members who will give friendly but firm suggestions the author may take or leave when editing. I like to say, ‘We aren’t harsh, but we aren’t your mother.’ Our critiquing guidelines are available at www.talonsite.com/kwa-guide.pdf.”
He says the mutual success of the members hinges on the ability of each member to offer honest, constructive criticism regarding an author’s manuscript. The implicit understanding is that critiquers want to help improve the author’s work, and the author believes that the critiquers can do so.
Both published authors and those aspiring to be published are welcome at the group’s meetings on the second and fourth Sunday afternoons of each month.
For more information or meeting directions email larry@talonsite.com, call 459-5419, or look for the Kerrville Writers Association Facebook page.
