The upcoming season of the Cailloux Performances will be revealed at a "Preview Party" Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater.
The Cailloux Performances were launched 10 years ago with an eye toward filling the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts with a wide variety of high quality events that otherwise would not be seen in a community the size of Kerrville.
The ninth season of Cailloux Performances is presented by Century 21 The Hills Realty.
The "Preview Party" will feature light refreshment and a brief presentation of the six events that will make up the new season. Guests will have an opportunity to be "first in line" to buy Season Ticket Packages following the presentation. There is no admission charge.
Playhouse 2000, in addition to being Kerrville's Community Theater, is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex.
