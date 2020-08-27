Misty Kothe takes the helm at Families & Literacy

Executive Director Misty Kothe says she officially took over Families & Literacy June 1, but spent her first weeks training with the former executive director, Mindy Wendele. Then, after the organization's spring break, she actually started in her new office July 27.
She says, "I was at home, taking care of my children, and now I'm out in the world again."
Kothe says Families & Literacy mainly conducts three types of classes.
First, they typically have about 30 students in GED preparation classes, which prepare them for the test to earn a delayed high school diploma, then helps them sign up and register for the test.
Second are the English as a Second Language classes. This is the largest group, about 50 students. Some of them need to improve their English skills because they immigrated from a country where they spoke a different language.
"But there are also 36 million people in the U.S. who can't read and write above third grade level," Kothe says. "Literacy helps them directly, because it improves their employability. But it also helps future generations, as they pass their new ability onto their children. Literacy impacts every facet of a person's life, from work to family to recreation."
Their third series of classes, with about five to six students, are the civics courses residents need to pass their test to become U.S. citizens. Kothe says by the time they clear that hurdle, new citizens often end up knowing more about the country than many native-born citizens.
She says while they do a little advertising, including social media, most of their students learn about the programs through word-of-mouth. Families & Literacy also works with a lot of local employers, who encourage their employees to improve their reading and writing.
Kothe says she is conducting fall registration right now. Students sign up for two classes a week, and she works in partnership with First United Methodist Church, which has been providing the classrooms needed. She is also lining up her instructors, who all volunteer their time to help the students learn.
"We have three part-time employees," she says. "Then there are 12 volunteer instructors, and our 10 board members. That's right, we have a board with an even number of members, but it works for us."
As they can secure more technology, she says they are starting new, online curricula. They have a web-based application for ESL they can use in and out of the classroom. While they intend to continue their in-person classes, students will also be able to go online as necessary. "The online class can be one-on-one," she says. "It can work where the student needs help. For instance, a pronunciation coach can help a student saying 'otel' learn the 'h' sound, and say 'hotel'."
She says web-based education programs, particularly with GED, are valuable for people scattered across the five-county area they serve. "It can be difficult for someone with a full-time job in Junction, and a family, to attend a 6:30-8:30 p.m. class in Kerrville every Tuesday and Thursday."
On the other hand, she says Families & Literacy is the only literacy program in the extended San Antonio area that still offers in-person instruction.
Kothe says the online programs do come with a cost. "We're seeing our cost per student increase. But we're working hard to find the funding so the cost to the student doesn't increase."
"I was born and raised in Kerrville," she says. "My grandfather, Don McClure, was the constable for Precinct 1 for 15 years. My parents, Larry and Kay Reichenau, graduated from Tivy in 1969. I played basketball for Tivy, and graduated in 1999."
Then she says she played basketball for Southwestern University, and earned a bachelor of arts in kinesiology and business. She took that to Texas A&M University, and added a master of science in sports management, graduating in December of 2005.
Kothe says her best friend when she was at A&M was Stacey Jenschke. Jenschke's cousin, Dustin Kothe, was from Fredericksburg. He saw Kothe, and stole her number from Jenschke's phone. Kothe says, "Dustin called me that night, and even though I'm not a 'phone person,' we talked for four hours. He told me he was going to marry me, and he saved my number under 'Wife.' But it was two weeks before I would let him take me on our first official date, to see Arron Watson in an A&M concert. It was all new, he was my first true boyfriend. We got engaged six months later, and married in Kerrville, at St. Peter's Church, in April of 2007."
Before then, though, Kothe says she interned with the San Antonio Spurs, starting in August of 2005, then went full-time in October. "I worked for the Spurs for five years, in community relations. A big part of my job was educational programs. I got to take Spurs basketball players to visit schools, where they could interact with the students."
She says when she got pregnant they returned to Kerrville, where she was branch manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Hill Country for a year and a half. "That's where I met Mindy for the first time, when she was the Main Street manager. I went to work for the city part-time, then did marketing for Chick-fil-A, while I raised children. Now Mindy has turned over the Families & Literacy program to me."
She says while she spent spring and summer at home teaching them, her children are becoming more independent, depending on what happens during the school year. Their son, Harper, is now in fifth grade at Starkey Elementary, and also shows goats. Their daughter, Macy, is five now, and enrolled at St. Peter's kindergarten.
"Our home is on the 4K Ranch with lots of goats, dogs, and chickens. My mother-in-law lives across the street, and our aunt and uncle down the road. We live according to what my grandfather Don used to say, 'If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right'."
