KISD excellence
Executive Director Jennifer Wittler shows off the Kerrville Public School Foundation’s mission, “To mobilize the community and its resources to further excellence in Kerrville ISD.”

The Kerrville Public School Foundation’s new executive director, Jennifer Wittler, says the mission of the non-profit organization is “To mobilize the community and its resources to further excellence in Kerrville Independent School District.”

“There’s no way we would exist without our donors,” she says. “We have our fall campaign to find donations to support the grants and programs we have, to make educating KISD students better.”

