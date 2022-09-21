KISD excellence

The Kerrville Public School Foundation’s new executive director, Jennifer Wittler, says the mission of the non-profit organization is “To mobilize the community and its resources to further excellence in Kerrville Independent School District.”
“There’s no way we would exist without our donors,” she says. “We have our fall campaign to find donations to support the grants and programs we have, to make educating KISD students better.”
She says grants, which this year totaled $181,828, usually fall into three categories.
One is the “innovative” grants. “We look for teachers who think outside the box to find something different to help students. For example, we recently had a submission from four teachers at Tom Daniels Elementary, and awarded $11,966 to purchase four PilotX mobile workstations, which allow the teachers to move around the room and wirelessly transmit any kind of image to the classroom’s smart display boards. This lets them easily show any student’s work from their desk to the class. Another grant, in conjunction with Peterson Health, spent $3,260 to purchase ‘Nursing Kelly,’ a mannequin that allows Tivy High School health science students to practice patient care in a more real-world setting.”
KPSF also awards “instant impact” grants, this year $250, for teachers to purchase non-consumable equipment needed for their classes. For instance, one science teacher bought safety goggles, and another, scientific calculators, for their students to use.
The third category funds scholarships for teachers who are ready to further their own education.
Wittler says the KPSF programs raised morale and gained community support by recognizing excellent KISD staff. The “Shining Star” awards go to KISD employees, from the custodians to paraprofessionals to teachers, who stand out among their peers. Recipients are nominated by members of the community, KISD administrators, and students. KPSF recently honored 20 KISD employees in a ceremony.
KPSF also runs the final stage of the KISD “Teacher of the Year” awards, honoring one elementary school teacher and one junior high or high school teacher from the campus Teachers of the Year.
She stresses she doesn’t do all that herself. She has a hard-working, 19-member board of community volunteers with committees which run the different programs. Wittler and KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust are ex-officio members.
Wittler says her job as director is to manage donations by keeping a transparent paper trail of each dollar, meet with donors and teachers, find the needs that need funding, and of course keep up with the clerical work.
“Director of KPSF is a position where I can ‘Be the change I wish to see in the world,’” she says. “There’s a huge sense of community in Kerrville you don’t find everywhere. A lot of our community supporters started when they had kids or grandkids in KISD, and many of them kept right on supporting KPSF after their kids graduated.”
Wittler says she was born on Guam. “My father, Michael Greiner, was in the U.S. Air Force, and we moved to Washington, D.C. when I was one, so I don’t remember the island. But I thought since I was born there, I must be Guamanian. The first time I filled out a school form, I checked the box for ‘Pacific Islander,’ and my father said, ‘That’s not how it works.’ My mother, Panja Pheprak, was born in Thailand, but now she works in San Antonio.”
Wittler says she was lucky, because after D.C. her father spent 19 years stationed at Wilford Hall Medical Center, on Lackland AFB in San Antonio. “So I came up through the Lackland schools, while all my friends moved every four or so years. I was the valedictorian of my class of 27 graduates at Lackland High School in 1997.”
In her senior year she says she really enjoyed chemistry and calculus, so at Texas A&M University she majored in chemical engineering. But her last semester she discovered she fit better in industrial engineering and switched majors. She graduated in 2003, then went to work for Florida Power and Light, stationed in Sanford, Fla.
“There was a trail system behind my house,” she said. “I loved to get outdoors, and there were a lot of places for bay fishing. But after two years, I came home. Mike Wittler interviewed and hired me at CPS in San Antonio, though I was moved out of his department after only a month to work on a special project. I worked for CPS for seven years. Meanwhile, Mike took a position at KPUB. He kept calling me, I thought to keep in touch with what was happening at CPS. But after five years we started hanging out with friends where we found country dancing. In 2010 he took me to a Robert Earl Keen concert at John T Floore Country Store in Helotes, and in June of 2012 we got married.”
Now they have a four-year-old daughter, Addison, who is in pre-k at St. Peter's Episcopal School.
Wittler started out at KISD substituting in the functional living unit, she says, then was offered a position as aide. A physics teacher left unexpectedly in October of 2012, and Wittler filled that position while she earned her teaching certification in 2013. She taught environmental science and chemistry until 2018, when she became the head of the internship program.
She says, “Internship gave highly motivated students the chance to ‘test the waters’ in professional careers, everything from psychology to engineering to cosmetology, and opened doors for many of them. At the end of the school year they had to make a presentation about their experience. I had one student who, in her end-of-year presentation said she had discovered the profession she had interned with wasn’t for her, and asked if she could repeat the semester. She did, and found a field that better suited her.”
She says she had to take the 2020-2021 school year off, to handle some family health issues, but returned for 2021-2022. That summer is when KPSF President Rachel Johnston asked her to take over as the executive director. “I had seen how much good the grants do from the recipient side,” Wittler says. “It turns out this is my dream job.”
