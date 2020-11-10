Teacher Feature: Courtney Perry

School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fourth grade math, science, and social studies.
Years teaching: Two years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in early childhood - sixth grade, with a focus on English as a second language.
Reason you chose a career in education: My last semester of high school was in a small, K-12 private school. I was into engineering, not reading. But I met a first-grader, Dallas, who was in the library, and helped her get back to her first-grade classroom. I started hanging out there and helping, and never went back.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Watching children gain confidence in their own abilities, as they first raise their hand, then learn to stand up for themselves.
Hardest part of teaching: I’m still trying to understand the balance between teaching and home life.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like for every student to learn a different language, by immersion.
Other duties at school: I’m the robotics teacher for the fourth and fifth grade.
Hobbies/interests: I love crafting, making new things out of old things. I also go thrifting, shopping for bargains, and I like to walk.
Personal history: I was born in Columbus, Ohio, but my family moved to Houston when I was 16 months. I concentrated in engineering at Kingwood High School, and I was the only girl who lettered in robotics. I graduated in 2015, but I switched to education at Hill College, where I also played volleyball. I transferred to University of Texas Arlington as a sophomore, and graduated in 2019. My best friend was Merci Perry, and I met her brother, Jonathan, who grew up in Kerrville. We really didn’t have an official “first date,” since we kept our dates a secret from Merci for a while. We mostly had a relationship over the phone, particularly when Jonathan went to Australia to play basketball. I went over there for a three-week visit after Merci found out, and returned to Hillsboro in the summer of 2019. In August of 2019 I started teaching first grade at Uplift Infinity, a public charter school in Irving. When Jonathan returned from Australia, we brought back Jax, a Belgian Malinois. Jonathan and I were married in December of 2019, and I had a long-distance relationship with him in Kerrville. I had attended a KISD job fair, but I didn’t want to leave my first-graders in the middle of the year. But when I came down for a visit over spring break, everything went virtual, so I could stay in Kerrville and teach over my laptop. This August, I started teaching at Tally Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.