Ribbon-cutting held at revamped tennis complex

The City of Kerrville held an official ribbon-cutting Friday morning to celebrate completion of year-long renovations at the Kerrville Tennis Complex off Sidney Baker. Improvements include drainage upgrades, redesign of observation areas, resurfacing of existing courts, improved shaded seating, ADA / TDLR access for all paths-of-travel, creation of pathways between courts 5-8 and 9-10, parking lot upgrades, court fencing upgrades, and improvements to the pro shop.
“The complex is beautiful, we are very pleased with the results of this project,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “This ribbon-cutting was different this year and held in an untraditional format for us due to COVID-19. We typically like to hold public celebrations, however, we are enthusiastic about the work getting accomplished and excited for our tennis community.”
This $1,750,000 project was funded through the Economic Improvement Corporation, the city’s 4B sales tax corporation, and approved by the Kerrville City Council. The partnership with the EIC helped fund the enhancements to the facility, which will subsequently increase tournament play, encourage tourism, enhance traffic to local businesses, and provide a quality of life amenity for local residents.
