Backyard bees

Beekeeper R.D. Sprott says he is unique in two ways. First, few of the Hill Country’s backyard beekeepers actually have beehives in back yards in the city; and second, he builds his own hives.
“I reuse old wooden pallets,” he says. “A beehive looks like it’s just a box, but there are actually about a dozen layers, from the roof on top to the mite-collection tray on the bottom. I roof my hives with recycled metal siding. The tray at the bottom slides out, and I have a magnifier I use to count how many mites have fallen through. Mites are a big problem for bees, and unchecked they can cause a hive to collapse, so I have to keep track of how many I find, so I can effectively treat the hive for them.”
He says he currently keeps two hives in his Kerrville back yard, and has another hive at Natives of Texas Nursery, located 11 miles southwest of Kerrville, but he’s in the process of building more hives to expand his operation.
“There’s a lot to do,” Sprott says. “When I set up a new hive I have to get bees for it. I can capture a wild swarm, or I can buy a nucleus, or ‘nuc,’ containing a queen, workers, and maybe some drones. I get my nucs from David Borntrager, a member of what I think is the only Amish community in Texas, in Beeville. A mature hive will have one queen, about 20,000 workers, and a few drones, maybe 1,000.
“When they are ready, the drones, who are the only male bees, fly out into a drone congregation area and emit pheromones. That attracts virgin queens, who have not mated yet. Each queen will mate once, with about 20 drones, storing their semen for later. She uses it to lay eggs for two to three years.
“Most of the eggs she lays will be female, with relatively few drones. Almost all the female bees become workers, with only very few becoming queens. The workers start out working in the hive for three to four weeks, building honeycomb and taking care of eggs. As they mature, they become foragers, flying from the hive to gather pollen and nectar. An average worker will live about eight weeks.”
Sprott says once the hive is working, every two weeks he suits up, smokes the bees to calm them, and checks the hive. He has to feed the bees, treat them for any diseases, keep the hive warm through the winter, make sure the hive is well-ventilated, re-queen the swarm as necessary, and harvest the honey, which the workers form from the nectar they gather.
“The honey is made to feed the bees,” Sprott says. “When I harvest, usually twice a year, I leave enough for them. Typically, a swarm will produce about 50 pounds of honey, so I only take about 25 pounds. Here in the Hill Country there aren’t as many flowers, so bees have to work harder to gather enough nectar. The swarms I can capture here tend to be small, sometimes too small to survive.”
He adds, “My primary goal for beekeeping is to get the honey, but when I maintain hives I’m helping replenish the bee population, and bees have a big role in pollinating the plants in the area. Importing new hives as nucs adds bees, and when I capture native swarms and give them a good beehive to live in it strengthens them as well.”
He says he keeps a trap in the rear of his yard, near Quinlan Creek. It’s like a mini-hive, with only five frames holding space for the bees to build honeycombs. It’s baited, so scout bees can find it. They’ll go inside and investigate, then return to their swarm, which may be hanging in a tree, and communicate they have found a better place to live. Once they lead the swarm, including the queen, into the trap, Sprott can sneak out at night and close the entrance. Then he takes the bees several miles away, to his hives at Natives of Texas, and introduces them into a real hive, which will have 10 frames, to give the swarm room to grow.
When an old queen quits laying eggs, he says, it’s time to re-queen the hive. He buys a fertile queen from Borntrager, kills the old queen, then places the new one in a cage inside the hive for a few days, until the workers get used to her.
Sprott says, “My wife asks when I’m going to start selling honey. But right now, I’m content to give it as gifts to family and friends. I also give honey to my neighbors. That way they appreciate my backyard hives. Honey is a high-energy food, and is flavorful. Local honey like mine, which is pure, raw honey, contains pollen from local plants, and research shows it can help people resist pollen allergies.”
But he warns that heating the honey will neutralize the enzymes. So If honey is used to sweeten coffee or tea, and gets over about 130 degrees, it won’t provide the same benefits.
His neighbors aren’t the only ones impressed, however. Sprott says “I’m a member of Hill Country Backyard Beekeepers. In September we have a contest, with three categories, light, amber, and dark. My honey took the blue ribbon in amber, as well as another blue ribbon for first place overall.”
He says he was born and raised in Kerrville, and went to both of the elementary schools back then, Starkey and Tivy Elementary. He graduated from Tivy High School in 1969, then went to the University of Texas Austin, where he earned a bachelor of arts in biology and a commission in the Army. He spent 21 years in Air Defense Artillery, with his first duty station, in 1975, on the Demilitarized Zone of Korea.
“In 1979 I was stationed at Fort Bliss,” he says. “The editor of the Fort Bliss newspaper threw a party, and invited a friend, Jenny. A bunch of us lieutenants went. I invited Jenny to go see ‘Kramer vs. Kramer.’ In hindsight, a movie about divorce may not have been the best choice for a first date, but we started going together. When I got orders for Germany in 1980, we got married by an El Paso justice of the peace.
“She followed me to Germany when I could arrange housing. I was commanding a nuclear weapons company on remote assignment, away from the military bases, so we ended up being the only Americans in the small town of Zeltingen, on the Meuse River. We could look across the river to a monastery, and a hillside covered with grape orchards. Our landlord was a former Wehrmacht soldier, and had his own orchard, so each month when we paid the rent he would take us down into the basement to share a glass of wine. The town was beautiful, but that turned out to be the coldest summer on record in Germany. We had snow in July.”
He says his last assignment was at White Sands Missile Range, where he retired in 1995. His parents, Bennie and Doris Sprott, were still in Kerrville, so he and Jenny moved back. Sprott’s second career was teaching biology and advanced-placement biology, 10 years in Comfort and 10 years at Our Lady of the Hills.
He and Jenny have a son, Ryan, who lives in San Diego and writes code for educational programs. His wife, Michelle, is an occupational therapist.
Sprott says, “In a corner of OLH there was an old beehive, and in the winter of 2018 I was watching a few bees on the landing tray, trying to keep warm. Their determination to make it through the winter inspired me, so I studied about bees for a year. I was already a woodworker, so I built some hives and got them ready, bought two nucs, retired from teaching in 2020, and now I’m a blue-ribbon beekeeper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.