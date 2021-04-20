The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, April 26 via Zoom. They welcome Janice Brazil as speaker at the event.
Her subject will be “Taking an Orphan Photo Adventure: Finding a photo in an antique or consignment store that is identified with a name, researching that person, and then finding a descendant of that person through genealogy websites. After finding a descendant, give the photo and information you find to him or her.”
Brazil holds a master’s degree in European history from San Jose University in California. She has been interested in history her entire life, and has been working on her own family’s history since her early twenties. She is a member of the Genealogical and History Society of Kendall County, and was editor of their publication, Keys to The Past for five years.
She is also awaiting publication of her own book entitled “Heroes Among the Leaves: An American History Seen Through the Lives of Our Ancestors.” Anyone interested in joining the Zoom meeting, or learning more about the chapter and its activities, may email Judy McVay at jmcvay@gvtc.com, or call her at (830) 537-3742.
The Chapter joins all Texans in commemorating San Jacinto Day on Wednesday, April 21, one of 12 Texas Honor Days designated by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
The Battle of San Jacinto, which took place on April 21, 1836 in present-day Harris County, essentially gave the Republic its independence. It pitted the 750-man Texian army under General Sam Houston against the 1,500 highly trained troops of Mexico’s General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, and lasted only 18 minutes; however, it was the most important battle in Texas History, and many historians now view the battle as one of the most decisive in world history.
Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were killed, injured, or captured, including Santa Anna himself, and he was forced to sign a peace treaty granting Texas’ independence in exchange for his freedom. The Texians, in contrast, suffered nine soldiers killed and 26 wounded.
The significance of the battle led not only to the annexation of Texas, but also to the Mexican War, which resulted in the U.S. acquisition of approximately one million square miles of territory, or almost one third of the present-day U.S.
Celebrations in honor of San Jacinto Day have been held at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site every year since the battle, and historical markers at the site stand at various places describing the events of the battle. A reenactment of the battle and a festival highlighting Texas history are held as well.
The San Jacinto Monument, a memorial to honor all who fought for the independence of Texas, stands at the battle site. The monument took three years to build, is the tallest column memorial in the world, and is topped with a 34-foot Lone Star. At 567 feet, it stands 12 feet taller than the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
Visit the Park website at: www/tpwd.state.tx.us/state-parks/san-jacinto-battleground.
