The Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Carver Park sprayground is now open for the 2023 season.
The sprayground is free of charge and will be open from March through October, from 10 a.m. to dark, but will be closed every Tuesday for routine maintenance.
Spraygrounds, also called water playgrounds or splash pads, are essentially playgrounds with the water component incorporated into features for added fun.
Commonly, spraygrounds such as the one at Carver Park are controlled by hand-activated motion sensors to run for a designated amount of time, with treated water that has high level of quality similar to swimming pool water standards.
Rules for the sprayground include:
• Non-service animals are prohibited;
• Changing diapers within six feet of the water feature is prohibited;
• You may not use water feature if ill with contagious disease or diarrhea;
• Do not drink water from the water feature;
• Not to be used during bad weather;
