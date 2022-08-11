Jeffrey Brown, Executive Director of Playhouse 2000 and the Cailloux Theater, has announced five new shows and one “bonus production” for the 2022-2023 season of the Cailloux Performance Series. Brown developed the Series 10 years ago with the goal of bringing eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.

This season offers a range of entertainment that includes classical ballet and classic country music, African acrobats, three sopranos, and a master wind quintet.

