Jeffrey Brown, Executive Director of Playhouse 2000 and the Cailloux Theater, has announced five new shows and one “bonus production” for the 2022-2023 season of the Cailloux Performance Series. Brown developed the Series 10 years ago with the goal of bringing eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
This season offers a range of entertainment that includes classical ballet and classic country music, African acrobats, three sopranos, and a master wind quintet.
“We are expecting a big response as we welcome these world-class performers into our community,” Brown said. “Our audiences tell us they appreciate the opportunity to experience professional stage shows right here in Kerrville in such a wonderful venue at affordable prices."
The 2022-2023 lineup includes:
• Classic Nashville Live, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m.;
Reprising and expanding his role from when he appeared here as Hank Williams, Jason Petty has assembled a show that highlights the musicianship and tradition of classic country music. He will be joined by Nashville musicians and headliner Gail Bliss to recreate iconic country legends including Johnny and June, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Patsy Cline. Authentic costumes, comedy, and sets.
(This concert, postponed from last season, will serve as an “added bonus” event.)
• Ballet Frontier of Texas presents Giselle, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023, 3 p.m.;
This cornerstone of classical ballet tells the iconic love store of Giselle, betrayed by the love of her life, rising from the grave to save her beloved from the revenge of other scorned women. It’s presented by Ballet Frontier, with professional dancers supported by lavish costumes and beautiful scenery. This is a rare opportunity to experience classical ballet in the Hill Country.
• ZUZU African Acrobats, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.;
Hailing from Tanzania, the ZUZU African Acrobats celebrate the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa in every performance. Performing ancient traditions passed on by elders, this troupe features acrobatics, African drumming, singing and dancing, and gravity-defying stunts while simultaneously displaying the grace, beauty and strength of the African culture.
• The Highwaymen Live, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m.:
The Highwaymen–Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash–traveled the world performing country music to millions of fans. This show features spot-on portrayals of those megastars, featuring one hit after another sung in the style of the original group. The show is full of honky-tonk hits such as “Ring of Fire,” “Dukes of Hazard,” and “On the Road Again.”
• The ViVA Trio, Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m.;
ViVA Trio is an internationally touring trio of sopranos who cross over between classical and pop music. With vocal fireworks, charismatic stage presence, lush harmonies, dazzling designer gowns, and epic music, they have impressed audiences around the world.
• WindSync, Sunday, April 23, 2023, 3 p.m.
Houston-based WindSync performs wind quintet masterworks and new works by today’s composers. The quintet eliminates the "fourth wall" between musicians and audience by often performing from memory, creating an intimate connection.
