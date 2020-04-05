The Hill Country Master Gardeners have cancelled the annual “Blooms & Barrels” plant and rain barrel sale planned for Saturday, April 11, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
While the plant sale portion of the event will no longer take place, residents can still purchase 55-gallon rain barrels online by visiting www.hillcountrymastergardeners.org.
Made of food-grade plastic, each rain barrel sells for $50 and is ready to install under a downspout or rain chain.
A rebate of 50 percent of the purchase price of rain barrels, up to a maximum of $100, is available to Kerr County residents from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
For more information, call 257-6568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.