Two acts blending genre and culture will perform at the Arcadia Live Theatre on Jan. 21.
Del Castillo is a cross-cultural power uniting rock, Latin, blues and world music into a cinematic celebration of sound that lifts your soul. It started with two brothers, Mark and Rick del Castillo, collaborating on a recording project that was initially intended as a gift to their family for the holiday season.
Already accomplished electric guitarists in different bands, this was the first time they’d played together on acoustic nylon-string guitars, creating a rich, romantic, more traditional sound in honor of the Spanish music they grew up listening to at home. The brothers invited their longtime, hometown musical friends to also play on the songs and the music soon came to life.
Del Castillo then gained much notoriety when film director Robert Rodriguez first attended a Del Castillo concert in 2002 and a great friendship quickly developed.
From there, Rodriguez enlisted the group to contribute music for the soundtracks to “Once Upon A Time In Mexico,” “Spy Kids 3D,” “Sin City,” “Grindhouse,” “Machete,” “Sin City 2,” “Machete Kills,” “Spy Kids 4,” and “Alita: Battle Angel,” and then perform the music live at the premieres. He was so impressed with Del Castillo that he wanted to record with them, so together they formed the super-group, “CHINGÓN” and recorded an electrifying rendition of the Mexican mariachi classic, “Malagueña Salerosa.” Quentin Tarantino loved it so much that he edited the ending sequence of “Kill Bill Vol. II” to fit the song into his film.
Del Castillo began touring nationwide, playing with such diverse acts as Styx, Los Lonely Boys, Ozomatli, Kinky, Don Henley, Los Lobos, Ryan Bingham and Willie Nelson. They have performed at three of Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnics, at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival and made numerous local/national TV appearances.
Latin influences run throughout opening act Lisa Morales’ music, and nod to her childhood in Tucson, Arizona, where she grew up surrounded by traditional Mexican music. Music runs in her family—her cousin, Linda Ronstadt, is a pop legend in her own right, and Morales continues to carry the torch for her family and heritage as a solo artist. Morales’ songwriting talents live in both English and Spanish and bring to the forefront her powerful vocals and her belief in the power of women.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.