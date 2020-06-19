The Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081 has received two grants totaling $9,500 for community service in the Kerrville area.
One grant for $7,000 is for the Junction House Project which provides two meals per week for adults who gather at a centralized location in Kerrville.
The second grant for $2,500 will be providing food and hygiene supplies to 10 low-income families that are serving as guardians to homeless and neglected children. Each household will receive two deliveries each month, which began in April, and will continue through August until the school recess ends.
These grants come from the Elks National Foundation (ENF) which originated in 1928.
Since inception, the ENF has contributed more than $500 million toward Elks charitable projects nationwide.
This year the foundation has appropriated $39.1 million to invest directly in Lodge communities.
The program is funded by donations from members, contributions from individuals and from bequests. There are more than 100,000 donors and endowments and today the ENF is valued at $661.1 million.
Requests for additional grants have been submitted by the Kerrville Lodge.
The ENF Program-Related Grants and Appropriations are:
• Local Philanthropy;
• Community Investments- $14.6 million;
• State Grants- $10.1 million- for each state’s ELK charitable activities;
• College Scholarships- $4.6 million, which includes emergency grants to children of deceased or totally disabled Elks;
• Youth Activities- $2.2 million for youth hoop shoot competition and Elks Drug Awareness Program;
• Veterans Service and Remembrance- $4.4 million for the Elks Veterans Service Program to aid and comfort America’s veterans in need, and to help the fight to end veteran homelessness.
Miscellaneous Grants include $450,000 for the Gunther & Lee Weigel Medical School Scholarship.
The ENF annual budget for this year includes $2.6 million for administration and fundraising expenses.
This is far less than 7 percent for fundamental expenses, which is below the Better Business Bureau’s standard for charities of 35 percent of a maximum of total spending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.