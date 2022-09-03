Zion Lutheran Church invites the community to the September Drive-in Movie Night, Sept. 9. The movie will begin at approximately 7:45 p.m.
The movie “Star Girl,” a musical romance, with comedy, drama and family aspects, will be featured in the parking lot of the church, located at 624 Barnett St. The entrace to the parking lot is located off of Clay Street.
