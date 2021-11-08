Season 2022 will begin with a romantic comedy by Sean Grennan, the playwright who scripted the hilarious and popular “Making God Laugh” P2K presented in 2017.
“Now and Then” introduces its audience to Jamie, a young man closing up the bar where he works, and expecting to propose to his girlfriend Abby later that night. The evening is interrupted by a strange visitor, who offers Jamie $2,000 just to stay open a while longer and have a drink with him.
The identity of the stranger, and the woman who soon comes to join the group, is a mystery, and the reason for his visit takes us on a trip that explores the costs of life’s choices, and the impact our choices have on those around us.
“Now and Then” will run in the VK Garage Theater from Feb. 4-20.
The second production in Season 2022 will be a “World Premiere” musical by two local artists.
“For Such a Time as This” is based on the Biblical Book of Esther, and relates the famous story of how she, a member of an enslaved class, wins the heart of the king, thwarts an evil plot, and ultimately saves her people.
Using a wide variety of musical styles and more than a smattering of humor, “For Such a Time as This” relates one of the great stories in a way that will appeal to a wide audience, young and old alike.
The book and lyrics for the musical were written by Rob Ward, with music composed by Lew King, both Kerrville residents with extensive experience in their respective areas of theater and music. The show received a staged reading in the Cailloux Theater in January, and will be given its first-ever full production next year.
“For Such a Time as This” will be presented from April 8-24 in the VK Garage Theater.
P2K’s next project for 2022 is its annual Shakespeare In the Park production, presented in partnership with the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department and the Tivy High School Theater Department.
This year’s title is the little-known but highly-regarded comedy “Pericles.” The play follows the Prince of Tyre, who leaves home to escape a death sentence, wins a jousting contest, marries a princess, becomes separated from his family by a storm at sea and ultimately reunites with the daughter and wife he thought had perished.
“Pericles” will be presented in Louise Hays Park on June 3-4.
The third project in P2K’s Season 2022 is a new play by one of America’s most popular playwrights. “Last Gas” is the most recent work by John Cariani, who created “Almost Maine” and other beautiful and poignant comedies.
In “Last Gas” we meet Nat Paradis, a Red Sox-loving part-time Dad who manages a convenience store – the last place to get gas (or anything else) before reaching the Canadian border in northern Maine. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years before. But sparks fly as he is faced with a choice between new love and old.
“Last Gas” is at times hilarious, at times heartbreaking, and always compelling as it looks at love lost and found, and what it means to “get back to happy.”
The play will run in the VK Garage Theater from July 15-31.
Next, Playhouse 2000 moves back to the spacious and beautiful Cailloux Theater to present an “all-out” production of Ken Ludwig’s lavish and fast-paced farce “Leading Ladies.”
This play follows two down-at-the heels Shakespearean actors who plan to take advantage of a rich widow looking to leave her fortune to two lost relatives. The pair set out to impersonate “Nephews” Max and Steve, only to discover that the pair are actually “Nieces” Maxine and Stephanie.
Undaunted, they continue the ruse by adopting female personae, a strategy that is complicated when romance enters the picture. From there, the laughs just keep rolling to a rollicking finish.
P2K will present “Leading Ladies” in the Cailloux Theater from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2.
Season 2022 will conclude with “A Sanders Family Christmas,” a blue-grass/gospel musical by Connie Ray and Alan Bailey.
It’s Christmas time, 1941, and young Dennis Sanders is making his last appearance with his musical family before reporting to join the war effort. The family shares the news with their friends at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church while celebrating the season the only way they know how – with amazing music.
The sequel to “Smoke on the Mountain,” “A Sanders Family Christmas” will thrill audiences with a multi-talented cast that combines humorous and moving storytelling with more than two dozen traditional blue-grass and gospel Christmas favorites.
“A Sanders Family Christmas” will be presented in the VK Garage Theater from Dec. 2-18.
Two types of Season Ticket Packages are available for Season 2022. The Full Season Package provides one admission to each of the five Season 2022 productions for just $105 per person. The “Flex Pass” includes 6, 8, or 10 admissions to be used in any combination across the year at a savings of up to 15 percent off the cost of single tickets.
Season Ticket Packages are available now at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393.
Single tickets for the individual titles in Season 2022 will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 8.
Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
