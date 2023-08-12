Cailloux Theater to celebrate the ‘Ladies of 80’s Rock’ Aug. 26 with Lisa Rock, Natalie Cordone
National touring artists Lisa Rock and Natalie Cordone will celebrate the Ladies of 80’s Rock with “80’s Night Out” at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $15, even less for students and children.

It’s time to break out the hair crimper and stirrup pants.  Playhouse 2000 is throwing a throw-back party to celebrate the sensational sounds of Rock and Roll’s amazing 80’s.

Powerhouse vocalists Lisa Rock and Natalie Cordone are in from Chicago with their four-piece band and a show called “80’s Night Out” that pays tribute to lady rockers like Pat Benatar, Irene Cara and Whitney Houston on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater.

