Cailloux Theater to celebrate the ‘Ladies of 80’s Rock’ Aug. 26 with Lisa Rock, Natalie Cordone

It’s time to break out the hair crimper and stirrup pants. Playhouse 2000 is throwing a throw-back party to celebrate the sensational sounds of Rock and Roll’s amazing 80’s.
Powerhouse vocalists Lisa Rock and Natalie Cordone are in from Chicago with their four-piece band and a show called “80’s Night Out” that pays tribute to lady rockers like Pat Benatar, Irene Cara and Whitney Houston on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater.
Lisa Rock has toured the country for a decade with her show “Close To You: The Music of the Carpenters.” Some may have seen that terrific tribute to Karen Carpenter when Lisa appeared at the Cailloux in 2014.
Likewise, Natalie has a national touring show called “Vegas, Baby! Hits of the Headliners.”
Together, they will offer an evening full of hits like “Flash Dance (What A Feeling),” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Material Girl,” “How Will I know,” and many more.
Guests are encouraged to come to the show decked out in their very finest 80’s looks. There’s even a prize to be awarded for the very best 80’s vibe in the audience.
Tickets to see “80’s Night Out” are available from just $15 to $33, even less for children and anyone with a student ID. Reservations are available at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by telephone at (830) 896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com (convenience fees apply to online orders.)
The Cailloux Theater is located at 910 Main Street in Downtown Kerrville, where parking is free and pre-show dinner and after-show drinks are both within walking distance.
This concert is presented by Playhouse 2000, Inc., managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters. For more information readers can visit CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.