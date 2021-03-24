Chief Public Defender John Bull assembles his office

John Bull says his job as a regional chief public defender is to assemble a law office specializing in representing people charged with committing crimes.
“The right to a legal representation comes from the Bill of Rights,” he says. “It’s found in the Sixth Amendment. In 1963 the Supreme Court, in Gideon v. Wainwright, unanimously held that if a defendant can’t afford to hire an attorney, the court is required to provide one, and pay for it.”
He says that traditionally in Kerr County, and surrounding rural counties, the court has appointed someone from private practice, and the funding has come from the county. However, five counties have banded together to establish a regional law firm to provide defense attorneys. Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr and Medina Counties will benefit first because it’s more efficient when they don’t have to look for lawyers, and second, because the public defender lawyers will be specialists, providing better counsel to their clients.
Bull says the process starts when someone who is accused is taken before a judge to be “magistrated.” Defendants are told what rights they have, including from the Sixth Amendment, “the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense,” as well as other rights from the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.
He says during magistration the defendants are interviewed to see if they qualify for a court-appointed attorney, and if so he will appoint one from either the Kerrville or the Medina office. “They book-end the region,” he says.
Bull says he’s recruiting seasoned trial lawyers, young lawyers, and legal aides. “I expect the more experienced attorneys will each handle about 100 felony cases per year. The young lawyers will get to cut their teeth handling about 200 misdemeanors per year. The legal aides will assist clients with civil matters. We’ll have adult cases, juvenile matters, and appeals, of all levels up to, but not including, capital murder. Capital cases are handled by a statewide office located in Lubbock.”
He says once an attorney is assigned a case he or she schedules a meeting with the client, and talk over the situation. If there are questions about the case, the defender’s office will have three investigators, who can look into the details of what happened without being someone who works for the prosecution. The assigned attorneys will make court appearances with their client, file legal motions, legally research the facts and law of the case, and either handle the jury trial or assist the defendant in coming to a pre-trial resolution.
Bull says he will also handle some cases, but the “chief” part of his job will be bringing on staff and training them, assigning cases, and keeping his staff motivated.
He says, “The district attorneys, by statute, are responsible for seeing justice is done. They have the burden of proof, which means they must prove that the defendant is guilty. To balance that, we take an oath to zealously defend the accused, and make sure we hold the state to that level of proof. I anticipate, over the five counties, the public defender’s office will handle about 3,500 cases per year.”
Bull says he is a fifth-generation Texan. “My family settled in Kerr County back in the 1800s. Two British brothers married two German sisters who owned land in the county. In the 1940s my grandfather, Wayne Bull, moved to San Antonio and opened the Bull Brothers’ Saloon. He later diversified, starting with a one-room auto parts store which he grew to the second largest auto parts business in Texas. In the 1980s my father, Charles Bull, inherited the business. I grew up working there from 1976 to 1985.”
He says he got his first taste of the Hill Country attending summer sessions at the YMCA’s Camp Flaming Arrow, and graduated from Churchill High School in 1982.
After high school, Bull says he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, then went to St. Mary’s School of Law, passing the bar in 1990.
“I became a lawyer during the 1990s oil boom,” he says. “I practiced with Grady Roberts in Dilley and Pearsall, across five West Texas oil field counties. My very first trial case was the kidnapping and assault of a deaf girl. I got a lot of experience at a young age.”
Bull says in 1990 his married best friend coaxed him into a blind date at his house, with his wife’s sister. For their own first date, Bull asked Carolyn Esquivel to go bowling at the University of Texas. They were married in 1991. “I joke that he used to be my best friend, now he’s just my brother-in-law.”
He says in August of 1994 he was one of 40 attorneys selected from across the U.S. to attend Gerry Spence’s first “Trial Lawyer’s College” in Dubois, Wyo. “Back then Gerry was famous nationwide for his courtroom skills and his fringed leather coat. We were out in the country with no television and only one phone, but more than 20 of the best trial lawyers in America came and taught us.”
Bull says in 1995 he opened his own firm in San Antonio, where he practiced a wide variety of matters and got extensive civil and criminal trial and appellate experience. In 1999 he became a municipal court judge and served in family violence, then general appearance, and finally as night magistrate.
He says in January of 2001 his alma mater asked him to teach a “Trial Advocacy” class as an adjunct professor, teaching law students how to handle themselves in court. “Not like it’s shown on television,” he adds.
In 2004 he says he became the presiding judge of the San Antonio Municipal Court, a position that gave him a great deal of experience in handling the administrative matters he’s now tasked with as chief public defender. He was appointed to eight consecutive terms, and served until he took the position of the Hill Country’s chief public defender.
Bull says now Carolyn is a special education teacher for Reagan High School in San Antonio. Of their three children, Emily teaches elementary special education for Northside ISD and works summers at the Lion’s Camp. Grayson is a math teacher at the International School of the Americas. Julie is a sophomore in speech pathology at the University of Texas Austin and works summers at Camp Camp.
He says when he’s not defending clients, he’s an avid runner. He has completed 15 marathons, and is training for the Cactus Rose 100-mile Ultra Marathon in Bandera, scheduled for October.
His motto is a question: “What have you done for the good of man today?”
