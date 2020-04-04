In light of recent events regarding the coronavirus disease COVID-19, Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. will host its 34th annual ball, “A Night in Rio; a Brazilian Carnaval” on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The ladies of Hill Country Charity Ball plan to still bring all the excitement and eccentricity of the Brazil’s “largest party in the world,” and we invite attendees to enjoy this year’s celebration of Hill Country Charity Ball’s philanthropic endeavors. Hill Country Charity Ball is proud to continually support its selected 2020 beneficiary, Hill Country Youth Ranch.
“Although we are heartbroken to have to postpone the event, we know that this is ultimately the appropriate decision for the citizens of Kerr County and our event attendees,” said Allison Bueche, Hill Country Charity Ball president. “We are so excited to support this year’s deserving beneficiary and can’t wait to see everyone unite in August for a safe and fun black-tie affair.”
Hill Country Youth Ranch is a nonprofit organization licensed by the Texas Department of Family/Protective Serves whose mission is to provide a safe, loving and life-enhancing environment for children with special emotional and developmental needs. Your contribution to and support of the ball will provide long-term, therapeutic care for abused and orphaned children at all levels and needs.
Support Hill Country Youth Ranch at the 34th annual Hill Country Charity Ball on Saturday, Aug. 22.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. board members or visit us online at hillcountrycharityball.com.
