Peterson Health made a donation of 5,000 reusable face shields to Schreiner University last week.
These face shields will allow students, faculty and staff another option of protection while adhering to the campus safety protocols.
“We purchased a large number of face shields at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Karen Clark, Director of Supply Chain for Peterson Health. “Initially our clinical staff members were using them. As we moved forward, many of our staff members decided they preferred to wear goggles instead. While some of our folks still use the shields, we are now able to help out the community with some of our excess stock.”
These face shields came at a perfect time for Schreiner University. Students and faculty had recently been asking for an option to the cloth face masks while giving lectures, speeches or other presentations as part of their academics.
“This was an incredibly timely donation from our friends at Peterson Health,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University. “Our students have been asking about moving to face shields while behind a plexi-glass barrier when they give presentations. This will allow us to honor their request.”
For more information, contact Toby Appleton, Marketing and Communications manager for Schreiner University, at 792-7462 or tappleton@schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.