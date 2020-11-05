The Salvation Army would like to help make this Christmas brighter for many children in tthe community.
Angel Tree registration took place Oct. 19-23, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, located 201 Holdsworth Drive.
This year, applications were accepted for children 0-16 years old.
Families who applied for assistance needed to bring:
• Photo ID;
• Proof of dependents;
• Clothing/shoe size of children, and;
• Toy request for children under the age of 17.
Applicants cannot be processed without this information.
Families, businesses and organizations wishing to “Adopt an Angel” should contact (830) 315-5762.
Angels will be placed on trees at the Salvation Army Kroc Center and at local retailers starting this week.
For additional information regarding the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, contact Captain Beth Swyers at 315-5751.
