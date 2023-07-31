The “Here’s to Our Heroes Hill Country Gala” board of directors has announced country music sensation Lonestar will be the entertainment for the 2023 black-tie affair, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The Gala will be a fun and entertaining event that includes a steak dinner, dessert and coffee bar, as well has a short program and a full 90-minute live concert with Lonestar,
There will be dancing, and an open bar for wine and beer. Gold and Platinum sponsors drink packages include mixers. Additional activities for night include a wine pull, raffle drawings, and much more.
Sponsor tables and individual tickets are now on sale. The anticipated attendance is approximately 450 guests The Hill Country Gala is for anyone wanting to celebrate our veterans, whether you served or not. All are welcome.
No tickets will be sold at the doors, as it is a catered event.
The attire is billed as “black-tie to Hill Country Formal,” which includes best cowboy hat, boots, slacks, jackets and tie. For women, the attire is described as cocktail to formal.
