The 2023 Annual EasterFest, Car Show, Chili and BBQ Cook-Off is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Flat Rock Park. With added activities this year, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to connect directly to the crowds, get noticed, and be a part of making a difference in the lives of our local children and families by supporting this year’s EasterFest.
Each year we partner with worthy organizations that are tirelessly serving our community, and donate the event proceeds to them. This year’s beneficiaries are incredible. They are K’STAR and Mercy Gate Ministries, two fantastic local organizations that actively work to stop the cycle of abuse and provide healing and hope.
K’STAR helps families and children in the community dealing with abuse by offering counseling and shelter to those in need, and Mercy Gate Ministries works with law enforcement and community leaders to provide safe housing, counseling, and healing to survivors of human trafficking.
Please join us. With varying levels of sponsorship to choose from, there is something for every budget. In turn, we will promote your company or organization’s participation as a sponsor and celebrate you before, during, and after the event through social, print, and live media outlets. Please see the sponsorship opportunities for more information, or contact us directly at (830) 224-2979 or leadershipkerrcounty@gmail.com.
Leadership Kerr County is the premier leadership program for our area enabling men and women from all parts of the community to learn more about the issues and topics that face us on a daily basis - everything from education and social services to economic development and health care. Leadership Kerr County is a nine-month course that informs, builds a network of professional contacts and helps lay a foundation for future involvement in whatever area members choose.
