The 2023 Annual EasterFest, Car Show, Chili and BBQ Cook-Off is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Flat Rock Park. With added activities this year, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to connect directly to the crowds, get noticed, and be a part of making a difference in the lives of our local children and families by supporting this year’s EasterFest.

Each year we partner with worthy organizations that are tirelessly serving our community, and donate the event proceeds to them. This year’s beneficiaries are incredible. They are K’STAR and Mercy Gate Ministries, two fantastic local organizations that actively work to stop the cycle of abuse and provide healing and hope.

