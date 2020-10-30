‘Make A Difference Committee’ earns Kerrville Kindness Award

The City of Kerrville’s Oct. 13 Kerrville Kindness award was awarded to the “Make A Difference Committee” at a recent city council meeting.
The Make A Difference Committee, formed earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 crisis and consisting of City of Kerrville employees, has raised funds for local food banks, collected food supplies for those same food banks, and continuously sent teams of volunteers to work at the monthly San Antonio Food Bank food supply distributions at Light on the Hill.
The committee also organized a River Clean Up team recently, which would be collecting and disposing of trash along Town Creek.
