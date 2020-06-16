Want something for your kids to do while you work out? Operation P.L.A.Y. is back, promoting lifetime activity for youth. Your kids, 7-12 years old, will join our certified fitness staff for fun yet energetic workouts to help them stay healthy. Workouts include active games, wild challenges and crazy competitions.
Join the fun Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Free with Kroc Family Membership or $4 per youth for non-members.
Want a full week of P.L.A.Y.? Join us for P.L.A.Y. Camp, Tuesday-Friday, June 16-19, 2:30-5:30 p.m. $50 for Kroc/BGC members or $60 for non-members for the week.
The week will be full of fitness and sports activities; including, cardo stamina, body control, agility training, basketball, kickball and more.
For additional information, contact Elisabeth Yoder, Assistant Fitness & Wellness Coordinator at (830) 315-5762.
